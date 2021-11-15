  1. Mobile

Oppo’s rumored foldable phone could launch before the Pixel Fold

Prakhar Khanna
By

While Oppo showcased a rollable smartphone in 2020, it has yet to make the device commercially available. Instead of the rollable Oppo X 2021, the company is rumored to be gearing up to launch its first foldable. The Oppo foldable smartphone, code-named “Peacock,” is rumored to arrive by the end of this year, which would precede the rumored Pixel Fold launch.

A tipster on Weibo has claimed that the Oppo foldable smartphone is on its way and could be launched as soon as next month. The tipster goes on to say that the company is working on another high-end foldable, which is code-named “Butterfly.” It is scheduled to be made official next year. Notably, the leak doesn’t mention if it will be a global launch for the first foldable or if the device would be limited to China.

Oppo’s Peacock foldable could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system on a chip, which wouldn’t be the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset by the time the smartphone launches in December — if it actually does. However, the Oppo Butterfly is tipped to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. It could be part of the Find X4 series.

The Oppo foldable smartphone is rumored to sport an LTPO display that could offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It is touted to run the Android 12 operating system with its own ColorOS 12 custom interface on top. The device could have a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera on the optics front, while there could also be a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Oppo “Peacock” foldable could be an inward-folding smartphone like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It might feature an 8-inch LTPO display and pack a 4,500mah battery with support for 65-watt fast charging.

Editors' Recommendations

The best waterproof phones for 2021

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2021

Best MacBook deals and sales for November 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Cowboy Bebop review: A gorgeous but soulless spectacle, space cowboys

Alex Hassell and John Cho battle in a scene from Cowboy Bebop.

Dell XPS 13 just got a $270 price cut in this unexpected early Black Friday deal

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

best black friday tv deals dt production

Even the GoPro Hero 10 is discounted for Black Friday 2021

GoPro Hero 10 Rugged.

Redmi India’s rebranded Note 11T 5G could be its last smartphone of 2021

The Redmi Note 11T 5G in various color options

You can’t afford to miss these Best Buy TV Black Friday deals

best buy early black friday deals on prime day 2020

OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals more renders and specs

oneplus 10 pro leak reveals more renders specs front and back

WhatsApp finally enables its long-awaited multidevice feature for certain users

WhatsApp chat transfer with Lightning to USB-C cable. Credits: Whatsapp.

The Elder Scrolls VI has to be a decade game, says Bethesda’s Todd Howard

The Elder Scrolls VI