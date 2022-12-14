At its Inno Day 2022 event held in China, technology manufacturer Oppo announced the OHealth H1, an odd device that appears to be a holdable, not a wearable, despite sharing many of the health-related sensors we expect to find in a smartwatch. Described as a health device for the family, it’s a new style of device we’ve not seen before.

Inside the 95-gram, computer mouse-shaped device are sensors to measure your heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels, along with heart and lung auscultation, plus it has an electrocardiogram (ECG) function. The case is smooth and rounded, and can also be used to track sleep. Oppo says the OHealth H1 has been designed to make it easy to carry around and look suitably different from traditional medical equipment.

Details on how the product works, and when it will go on sale, are unknown at the time of writing. Oppo sells its smartphones and other mobile products in China, the U.K., and many other regions, but not in the U.S. Health-related technology devices often require particular certification to be sold in certain countries, but efforts to get the OHealth H1 cleared for sale haven’t been announced yet.

Also shown during Oppo’s Inno Day 2022, but equally unlikely to receive a wide release, is the Air Glass 2 assisted reality spectacles. Oppo showed the first version of Air Glass during its 2021 Inno Day event, and so far, they have not been released outside China. Air Glass 2 uses a new set of Oppo-designed waveguide lenses and can make phone calls, provide real-time translation, show navigation instructions, and more. They weigh just 38 grams.

Finally, Oppo has a new custom-made chip, the MariSilicon Y. Unlike the photography-centric MariSilicon X chip, the MariSilicon Y is a Bluetooth system on a chip (SoC), and according to Oppo, it’s the first to be able to stream 24-bit/192kHz audio over Bluetooth. Expect the MariSilicon Y to arrive in Oppo phones in the future, and potentially only be compatible with Oppo’s own range of audio products.

Oppo’s Inno Day 2022 runs December 14 and 15, so these three announcements may only be the start of what’s to come from the event.

Editors' Recommendations