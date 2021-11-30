Oppo has released several smartphones in 2020, including the Oppo Find X3 Pro, as well as models in the Oppo Reno 6 series. There are also potential plans to introduce a foldable phone in the market by as early as December 2021, though any official word from the company is yet to be received. In the meantime, Oppo has unveiled three smartphones as a part of its Reno 7 series smartphones — the Reno 7, the Reno 7 Pro, and the Reno 7 SE. All three models will support 5G.

Oppo Reno 7

The base Reno 7 will have a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with a reasonably sized 4,500mAh battery that can charge at 60-watts. The phone has an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2MP macro camera sensor, same as the more premium Oppo Reno 7 Pro, but strangely enough, has a more powerful rear camera at 64MP, as opposed to the 50MP Pro model (more on that below). There’s also a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro

The Reno 7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 50MP primary camera, as mentioned before, and the same two other cameras as the base model. It boasts a powerful 32MP selfie camera in its hole-punch cutout. This phone also has a special feature in the form of a ringed notification light that is present between the back panel and the rear camera setup. Additionally, the battery charger is slightly faster, at 65W. Last, but not the least, the phone is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The Reno 7 is priced at 2,999 yuan ($579) for its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and 3,299 yuan ($616) for its 12GB RAM variant.

Oppo Reno 7 SE

Finally, the Oppo Reno 7 SE is the budget model, equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and it uses the same display as the Reno 7. The charging speed for its 4,390mAh battery is much lower, at 33W, and it has a lower resolution 16MP selfie camera. Its triple camera setup consists of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes in two variations priced at 2,199 yuan ($344) for its 8GB + 128 GB model, and 2,399 ($375) for the upgraded variant.

Price and availability

The Oppo Reno 7 is the base model, and it will have three of the aforementioned variants priced at 2,699 yuan ($422), 2,999 yuan ($469), and 3,299 yuan ($516), respectively.

The Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro should be available in China from as early as December 3, with the Reno SE being ready to purchase starting December 17. Oppo is expected to release these models to the rest of its global market starting January 2022, with more official release dates expected to be confirmed soon.

