Oppo smartwatch may lead to the small OnePlus Watch 3 we’re craving

By
A promotional image showing the Oppo Watch X2 Mini.
Oppo

One of the few downsides of the excellent OnePlus Watch 3 is that it only comes in a single case size, but if an Oppo smartwatch release in China is anything to go by, the company may now be in a position to change that. The Oppo Watch X2 Mini has been given an official April 10 launch date and is available for pre-order in China, and it may be the template for a OnePlus Watch 3 Mini.

Before we talk about the smartwatch, here’s some context. Oppo and OnePlus entered into a strategic partnership in 2021, with the two brands effectively sharing research, development, software, and even camera partners. While the two release separate and suitably different products, there are many similarities. The OnePlus Watch 3 just happens to have an Oppo sibling called the Oppo Watch X2, and the pair are practically identical.

A promotional image showing the Oppo Watch X2 Mini and Sun Yingsha.
Oppo

The Oppo Watch X2 Mini is a new smartwatch with a smaller case size and a slightly simpler design. It’s being heavily promoted in the striking 18K gold finish, but is also available in silver or black. There are several distinct design similarities with the bigger Watch X2. The fluted crown remains at the 2 o’clock mark, but has been reduced in size to match the case, and at the 4 o’clock mark is a single action button.

The section around the button and crown which gives the OnePlus Watch 3 its unusual (but very cool) asymmetrical shape has been removed for a sleeker style. The integrated band has been replaced by a more traditional and less sporty one. The specification hasn’t been fully revealed yet, but a similar spec to the Watch X2/OnePlus Watch 4 is expected including the same clever dual-processor system to optimize performance depending on the task, meaning the battery life should be excellent.

Whether OnePlus will take the X2 Mini and rebrand it for a global launch under its name is unknown. However, it has already hinted a smaller OnePlus Watch 3 was in the works, and that it would resolve the situation of only offering a single case size in 2025. It makes sense for OnePlus to choose the Watch X2 Mini as its template. By releasing a second case size, OnePlus would better compete with Samsung, which offers the Galaxy Watch 7 in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, and Apple, which sells a 42mm and 46mm version of the Apple Watch Series 10. Even Google realized it needed two case sizes, and made a larger size Pixel Watch 3.

Oppo has launched the Oppo Watch X2 Mini in China and introduced a partnership with world champion table tennis player Sun Yingsha to promote it.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
