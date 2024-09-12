Organizing your Google Photos library will soon get a lot easier

As reported by Android Authority, the Google Photos app for Android is expected to receive an update with new organization features. These enhancements could make photo management a little bit easier. The new tools will benefit anyone who regularly backs up photos and videos from third-party apps to Google Photos.

The latest report reveals that an APK teardown of Google Photos v6.99 unveiled a new option within the app’s “Show content from other apps” section called “Only show backed-up content.” By choosing this option, you can view images from third-party apps backed up or waiting to be backed up. This gives you better control over what appears in your main photo feed.

Recommended Videos

You can also customize the setting per app. Better still, even more third-party apps are supported.

The Google Photos app will also soon be able to display the number of photos that are not backed up from each device folder. This feature will help you see how many items in the folder are not included in your backed-up images.

These app tweaks may not be significant, but they will be beneficial. There is no set time frame for the release of Google Photos v6.99, although it could arrive soon.

Google Photos often gets updates. Just one week ago, for example, we told you how searching your photo library is now easier thanks to some search improvements and Ask Photos with Gemini.

Google Photos - Clutter management changes

Currently only available to certain Google Photos users, Ask Photos takes the standard search experience in Google Photos to the next level by utilizing the latest Gemini models to analyze your photo gallery. With this information, Ask Photos can extract relevant details from your photos to help you locate specific memories and uncover insights about your life.

The other new feature available to everyone is an improvement to Google Photos’ classic search tool. Now, you can use everyday language to do searches. For example, you could search for “Andrew and I on a beach,” “swimming in a lake,” or “Sam smiling.”

Ask Photos will eventually be available to anyone with access to Google Gemini.