Otterbox sale: Everything on the site is 40% off this week

Otterbox has launched a Holiday Savings sale that slashes the prices of everything on its website by at least 40%. If you’ve just made a purchase from phone deals, Apple Watch deals, or AirPods deals, and you need protection for your new gadget, you don’t want to miss the savings from Otterbox’s offers, which will end on December 15.

Feel free to check out all the discounts, but we’ve also gathered our favorite bargains below to help you decide what to buy. We’ve selected specific devices for our highlighted products, but keep in mind that most of them are also available for other brands and models.

Otterbox Exo Edge for Apple Watch Series SE 2 (40mm) — $15 $30 50% off

The Otterbox Exo Edge features a solid bezel and a smooth bumper that protects the Apple Watch from scratches and bumps, while its sleek design and snug feel maintains comfort while the device is on your wrist. It’s currently on sale at 50% off, for savings of $15.

Otterbox Lumen Series for Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $21 $35 40% off

The Otterbox Lumen Series snaps firmly onto your Apple AirPods case, protecting it from scratches and scuffs. The grippy edge makes sure that you have a firm hold every time, while the carabiner allows you to attach the case to various objects. You can get it with a 40% discount, which is equivalent to savings of $14.

Otterbox Defender Series Pro for MagSafe for Apple iPhone 16 — $39 $65 40% off

The Otterbox Defender Series Pro for MagSafe features built-in magnets that snap firmly to chargers and accessories using Apple’s MagSafe technology. It offers three layers of defense — a silicone cover against bumps, a rigid inner shell to keep your iPhone in place, and a memory foam backing for stability. You can get it with a $26 discount, or 40% off.

Otterbox Symmetry Series Folio for Apple iPad Air M2 (11-inch) — $42 $70 40% off

The Otterbox Symmetry Series Folio, which is down by 40% for savings of $28, keeps your iPad safe from drops and scratches, while its microfiber lining protects the tablet’s screen. You can also use it in different positions for hands-free viewing and typing, and its magnets activate sleep and wake modes.

Otterbox Defender Series XT for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — $54 $90 40% off

The Otterbox Defender Series XT is built for Samsung’s flagship folding phone. The rugged hinge protects the vulnerable area while also providing a grip space when the phone is open. The case guards the device against drops, and port covers block dust and dirt. With a 40% discount, you’re looking at $36 in savings.