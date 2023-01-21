 Skip to main content
This Lunar New Year iPhone 14 case just became one of my favorites

Christine Romero-Chan
By

This Sunday, January 22, is the start of the Lunar New Year. According to the Chinese zodiac, this will be the year of the rabbit. To commemorate the occasion, OtterBox, a brand well-known for making tough and durable mobile accessories, has released a special Lunar New Year edition of its Lumen Series MagSafe case for the iPhone 14 lineup, which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

I got my hands on the iPhone 14 Pro version of the case to check it out for myself, and I think it’s one of my new favorite cases — it looks absolutely fantastic. Plus, I’m a rabbit myself, so it’s going to hold a special place in my heart.

OtterBox Lumen Lunar New Year case on Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Lumen Series is a slim-profile case that’s made with polycarbonate and synthetic rubber materials. It has a little flexibility to it, so it’s easy to get it on and off like other OtterBox cases. It offers precise cutouts for the cameras, charging port, speakers, and mute toggle switch, and the button covers provide a satisfying click when pressed. The front of the case has a bit of a raised lip to keep the front glass safe if you place it facedown on flat surfaces. All-in-all, the Lumen Series is a very solid and protective slim offering from OtterBox.

But let’s talk about the Lunar New Year design, as that’s the real draw. The case shell is a bold red color that’s semitransparent, and there are solid red flowers (I believe they most closely represent peonies) and gold leaves printed on the case, mostly coming in from the sides. At the bottom is a rabbit graphic, also in red, with small and large blossoms on its front and rear legs.

Overall, I think this is a fantastic design from OtterBox. The only thing I would have changed is to make the “gold” more like a gold foil, because it is more like a brownish-yellow to me — not the best color choice. Still, I love the overall aesthetic of the case itself, though I may be a little biased (I’m a rabbit, after all).

If you’re interested in the Lumen Series Lunar New Year case for your iPhone 14 device, it’s only available to purchase on Apple’s website or direct from OtterBox. At the moment, the case appears to be sold out for certain models, but you can sign up for email notifications to let you know when your particular model is back in stock.

