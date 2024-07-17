 Skip to main content
Get an Oura Ring 3 for as low as $283 before Prime Day ends

By
A person wearing the Oura Ring 3rd generation Horizon model.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Oura Ring 3, wearable fitness tracking ring and verified Fitbit alternative, has a series of deals across its various colors today as part of Prime Day deals. If you’re a Prime member (become one easily with the Amazon Prime free trial) you can get your Oura Ring 3 for 19% off today. You’ll find that the cheapest of these deals, which you can find by tapping the button below, is on the black and silver colors of the ‘Horizon’ variation. It’s down to $283 from $349, saving you $66. But, again, choose the Oura Ring 3 of your preferred style as the deal is the same (19% off) across all of the models. Keep reading to see about our experiences with the Oura Ring 3, what makes it nice, and what it’s like to have worn one for nearly three years.

Why you should buy the Oura Ring 3

The Oura Ring 3 is an all-encompassing health tracker with an extremely low profile, it just fits around your finger like, well, a ring. Its ability to hug snuggly around your finger gives it the ability to take accurate pulse readings and get good insights into your sleep routine. The full readout from the Oura Ring 3’s sensors give out over 20 biometrics. And, as a water resistant piece of tech, it can follow you anywhere you go and do anything you do.

But what’s it like to wear the Oura Ring 3? Our Oura Ring 3 review gives a detailed account of the tracker’s sensors, sleep data, and what our reviewer dubbed its “wear-and-forget” battery life. What’s perhaps more telling than any phrase in the review is how that same reviewer recounts still wearing it over two years later in this telling of the joys and pains of being in the throes of an Oura Ring 3 addiction. An even better detail? The version he loves wearing so much is the Silver Horizon version that is the cheapest in this year’s sale.

Grab your Oura Ring 3 for 19% off today if you’re a Prime Member. Remember that there’s an Amazon Prime free trial if you’re not a member yet, too. The cheapest deal, selected for you already if you tap the button below, puts the Oura Ring 3 at just $283. This deal ends when Prime Day ends, which is soon, so be sure to put your order in without too much of a pause. Alternatively, check out Garmin Prime Day deals and Prime Day smartwatch deals for other smart fitness trackers.

John Alexander
