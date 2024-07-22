The Oura Ring 4 just leaked. Here’s what it looks like

It’s been nearly three years since the Oura Ring 3 was released. Now, new certification suggests the Oura Ring 4 could be released very soon.

As Android Authority reports, an Oura Ring with the model number “OA11” has been uncovered. The purported images of the next Oura Ring are for a size 10 model. As you can see, the Oura Ring 4 looks to be sticking with a flat design like its predecessor. This contrasts with the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Ring, which has a concave structure.

The certification also mentions an Oura with the model number “OA12.” It doesn’t indicate the differences between this model and the other. However, the Oura Ring 3 is offered in a smooth Horizon variant and a Heritage style with a plateau design, so a similar situation might be happening with the Oura Ring 4, hence a second model number.

Oura has been the top-selling smart ring maker, but the introduction of the Galaxy Ring could challenge its position. Introducing a new Oura Ring this year could help maintain Oura’s leading position in the market, assuming it comes with at least two important changes compared to the current model.

First, it would be helpful for Oura to offer a sleep apnea monitoring tool like the newest smart ring from RingConn. Removing its monthly subscription would also go a long way toward keeping Oura customers happy. The Galaxy Ring doesn’t require a subscription to unlock all of its features, unlike Oura.

Hopefully, we’ll find out soon. The Oura Ring 4, with certification now under its belt, is likely to be announced before the end of the year.