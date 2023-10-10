 Skip to main content
Over 3,000 iPhone 15 cases discounted for Prime Day — from $3

Albert Bassili
Pacific Blue FineWoven case on a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro on a wooden table.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

If you’ve already purchased the iPhone 15, you’re still going to want to keep your eye on Amazon’s returning Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. That’s because there are thousands of iPhone 15 cases on sale, ranging from as cheap as $3 to as high as $20 for those with extra features and fancier designs. No matter the type of case that you want for your new iPhone 15, there will surely be something for you in Amazon’s ongoing sale.

Feel free to take a look at all of the discounted iPhone 15 cases on Amazon, but if that’s too overwhelming for you, you should check out our recommendations below. Either way, you’re going to have to push through with your transactions as fast as you can, as there’s no telling when the discounts will end or when stocks will run out. Meanwhile, if you haven’t purchased one of the new iPhones yet, you’re going to want to take a look at our favorite iPhone 15 deals.

What to buy in Amazon’s iPhone 15 case sale

Starting off with a relatively simple and clear case, this is great if you don’t want anything fancy and essentially follows the shape of your phone and is going for $12, instead of $30. Alternatively, this has bumpers on the corners that help mitigate at least a little bit of damage and is going relatively cheaply for $6 instead of $10. On the other hand, if you want something that’s simple but doesn’t isn’t clear, this comes in 4 different opaque colors and costs $16 instead of $29, and there’s even a 5% coupon to bring it down further.

Unfortunately, none of these cases come with MagSafe, and for that, you’ll want something like the that’s going for $7 instead of $13, a big discount. If you’d like to add a bit of color, these have four transparent and five opaque colors to pick from, and they’re pretty cheap at $11 plus an additional 16% off with a coupon, so you can grab a few. Of course, these are two relatively budget options, so if you want something that’s a bit more wear-resistant, this has a lot more oomph to it and a $16 price tag.

Now, if you want something a bit more fancy, these have nine different and gorgeous graphics you can pick from and only cost $5, down from $7. Similarly, these give you a wood finish look to your phone and three options to pick from, which we also find quite attractive, and cost $5 but come with a few nice promotions and savings you can take advantage of. On the other hand, if you want something with a backrest, these have one and is also MagSafe, and is pretty cheap at $3, down from $4. If you want something that has a more gamer-y aesthetic, these have a very techy look and also come with a stand and a camera cover for $8 with a 10% coupon you can take advantage of.

