Pebble Watch return may be a lot sooner than expected

Earlier this year, it was discovered that a new Pebble Watch was in development. The news just got even better: a new watch could be announced tomorrow, March 18.

In January, Google released the source code for PebbleOS. At that time, the “RePebble” project promised that new hardware would eventually be introduced. Even more exciting, the project has the support of the Pebble founder, Eric Migicovsky.

Recommended Videos

According to an email sent to everyone who signed up for updates on the “RePebble” project, the big announcement could come tomorrow. The email states, “Time to get excited.” For those interested, you can visit the “RePebble” store, where a countdown clock is overlaid on a drawing of the original Pebble.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

According to that clock, the announcement could come at noon EDT on Tuesday.

The original Pebble watch was born from a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2012. Designed to display notifications from smartphones, Pebble watches offered a range of downloadable apps. Notable features included an e-paper display, which provided excellent battery life that could last for several days, as well as water resistance.

While later smartwatches introduced more advanced features, such as color displays and heart-rate monitoring, Pebble maintained a loyal following due to its simple design and user-friendly interface. However, by 2016, Pebble Technology Corporation was acquired by Fitbit, leading to the end of Pebble watch production. Fitbit was subsequently purchased by Google.

Retro styles are undoubtedly making a comeback, and it will be intriguing to see what Pebble, now under Google, has developed. I’m curious to see a new Pebble smartwatch that includes all the features found in Fitbit watches and the Google Pixel 3.

Stay tuned.