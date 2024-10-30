5 phones you should buy instead of the iPhone 16

Apple’s iPhone 16 has arrived, and it’s quite an impressive offering this year. Not only does it come in some of the best colors we’ve seen in a while, but it closes the gap between the base and Pro models even more.

That’s all to say the iPhone 16 is a fantastic phone, but if you’re thinking about buying it as your next smartphone purchase, you should also consider some of these alternatives.

Recommended Videos

iPhone 16 Plus

You might be considering the regular iPhone 16 because it’s the most affordable of the new models. But for a little more, you could also look at the iPhone 16 Plus, as long as you’re OK with a bigger phone.

The iPhone 16 Plus has the same features as the iPhone 16: bright and fun colors, the Action button, Camera Control, Dynamic Island, the A18 chip with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence, a 48MP Fusion camera and improved 12MP ultrawide lens, macro photography, spatial photos and video for the Apple Vision Pro, and more.

So, why get the iPhone 16 Plus instead of the iPhone 16? For one, the larger size means a bigger display to see all of your content. It means less scrolling around and it’s easier to enjoy videos and games. The larger size also means more battery life, as the iPhone 16 Plus has a 4,674mAh battery inside compared to the iPhone 16’s 3,561mAh. If you’re not always around a charger, this larger battery can make all the difference.

iPhone 16 Pro

Perhaps you’re considering the iPhone 16 due to its smaller size and not wanting a big phone. That’s perfectly fine too! But what if you want better features?

Again, Apple has certainly closed the gap between the base and Pro models more than ever this year. Features once only on the Pro models are now available on the base iPhone. The iPhone 16 has the Dynamic Island, Action button, Camera Control, 48MP Fusion camera, and Apple Intelligence.

However, the iPhone 16 Pro still has even more to offer. For one, the display features 120Hz ProMotion technology, which means smoother scrolling and animations without stuttering. It also has the always-on display, a feature that allows you to see the date and time, widgets, and any notifications you may have, even when not using the phone.

For photographers, the iPhone 16 Pro also has a triple-lens camera system that includes a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. The ultrawide camera is a big jump up from the 12MP on the base model, and it does better in lowlight scenes. The telephoto lets you get up close to your subject from a distance.

The iPhone 16 Pro also comes with up to 1TB of storage, which is a must if you plan to take a lot of photos and videos or download a lot fo content (apps, games, music, etc.). You’ll pay $200 more for the iPhone 16 Pro compared to the base iPhone 16, but if you want the best display and cameras available on an iPhone, it’s extra money well spent.

Google Pixel 9

If you’re looking at the iPhone 16 based on its size and price, you should also consider the Google Pixel 9. It’s the base model of Google’s Pixel 9 series, and it’s very similar to, if not better than the iPhone 16. Of course, you will have to switch to Android, but if you’re OK with that, the Pixel 9 is a fantastic choice.

The Google Pixel 9 is a smidge bigger than the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 since it has a 6.3-inch display. The display is also better, as it’s an Actua OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is double what you get on the iPhone 16 (60Hz). The brightness can also reach 2700 nits, whereas the iPhone 16 only gets to 2000 nits, so the Pixel 9 is more usable outdoors in direct sunlight.

The Pixel 9 also comes with Google’s Tensor G4 chip and 12GB RAM, which is plenty for Google’s AI-powered tools that are enabled with Gemini. The Tensor G4 is also quite power efficient, and with a 4,700mAh battery, it should last you all day without worrying about plugging it in.

Even the cameras are more impressive in terms of specs. You have a 50MP primary camera and a 48MP ultrawide lens. Unfortunately, Apple only put the 48MP ultrawide on the iPhone 16 Pro models. And with Google Gemini, there are plenty of AI photo editing tools to help you clean up the shot.

Not everyone will be willing to make the jump from iOS to Android, but if you are, the Google Pixel 9 is a fantastic little phone for the exact same price as the iPhone 16.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Though the Samsung Galaxy S25 is just around the corner, the Galaxy S24 is still a fantastic phone — especially if you prefer compact devices.

The Galaxy S24 is the base model of the S24 lineup, but it still packs plenty of power. The 6.2-inch AMOLED display looks fantastic, has a 120Hz refresh rate, and reaches up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, so it already beats the iPhone 16 in that regard.

Inside the S24 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, which is optimized specifically for Galaxy devices. It also has 8GB RAM, which is on par with the iPhone 16. With Android 14 and One UI 6.1, using the Galaxy S24 is a really smooth experience, and the Galaxy AI tools are nice to have.

Samsung gave the Galaxy S24 a triple-lens camera system, which is also better than the iPhone 16’s dual camera setup. You have a 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view (FOV). Though Samsung devices tend to have heavily saturated colors, the cameras on the S24 can still capture some very nice photos. Add in excellent battery life, and you end up with another fantastic iPhone 16 alternative.

OnePlus 12

If you don’t mind going with Android and having a larger phone, then the OnePlus 12 is another great alternative — especially considering its price. It’s simply one of the best phones out there if you want the most bang for your buck.

The OnePlus 12 has a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and can get up to 4500 nits of peak brightness — yes, you read that right — 4500 nits. The only drawback is that the display is curved along the edges, which may lead to accidental touches and gestures if you’re not careful, but that’s something you just have to get used to.

The OnePlus 12 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, along with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, depending on your storage configuration (up to 512GB). Not enough RAM for you? Then you can expand free storage into virtual RAM for even more power. It may be overkill for most people, but when you want to multitask and use split-screen mode, or even utilize Open Canvas in Android 15, you’ll appreciate that extra RAM.

You also get one of the best camera systems on a mobile phone. The OnePlus 12 has a triple-lens camera system with a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera with 114-degree FOV. Even the selfie camera is an impressive 32MP. And you get Hasselblad color tuning for improved color, balance, and clarity.

OnePlus also impresses with battery life and charging. Its 5,400mAh battery will easily last at least a day and a half, depending on usage. Charging is also very fast: 80W wired in the U.S. (100W globally) and 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 12 also comes in unique colors, like Flowy Emerald. The best part? You get all of this starting at $800. The OnePlus 12 is still one of 2024’s best smartphones, and even though we expect the OnePlus 13 to drop soon, the OnePlus 12 remains a fantastic purchase.