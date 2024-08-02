5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Looking for a flip smartphone? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is right at the top of the list, thanks to Samsung’s sublime design, powerful specs, and excellent attention to detail. The Z Flip 6 may be new, but it’s making its own mark rapidly. However, it’s far from the only option open to you, and if you’re looking for a flip smartphone in particular or just a powerful phone, then there are plenty of alternatives.

We’ve collated five of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 alternatives, ranging from some other great flip phones to Samsung’s other flagships and even a wildcard entry that absolutely deserves consideration. Here are the five phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Recommended Videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

This one may come as a bit of a surprise, but yes, we’re recommending that you could buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — last year’s Z Flip — instead of this year’s. Why? Frankly put, Samsung hasn’t made too many changes to the Z Flip 6, and saving money by buying last year’s model is a very viable option.

Digital Trends’ mobile editor Joe Maring wasn’t joking when he said the Z Flip 6 is a lazy move from Samsung. It’s almost identical to the Z Flip 5, with the only obvious difference being the circles around the camera lenses and the higher price tag. Sure, it has newer specs, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a new camera lens, and some additional Galaxy AI tricks, but that’s basically it.

Are those elements you can live without? The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, absolutely. While it’s undeniably a powerful chip — possibly the most powerful mobile processor in the world right now — the space between it and the Z Flip 5’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is relatively small and certainly not one you’d notice in real-life use. The Galaxy AI features fall into this category, too, and while they’ll probably be fun to use, they’re not likely to be features you use regularly. Besides, while they’re debuting on the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, most (if not all) of them will probably arrive on older phones eventually.

The new main camera lens, too, falls somewhat into this category. It’s a big jump, going from 12 megapixels to 50MP, and it does make a difference, especially when using a simulated zoom. But, ultimately, the Z Flip 6’s images aren’t that much better than the Z Flip 5’s camera.

There’s also a larger battery, which does make a slight difference, but that’s undercut by a real weakness: the charging speed. Despite increasing the phone’s price by $100, Samsung has seen fit to keep the same wired charging speed of 25W. With a number of phones, flagship and cheaper, now exceeding that significantly, Samsung’s failure to upgrade the Z Flip 6 is jarring.

As mentioned, the Z Flip 6 has had a $100 increase in its asking price, but it’s worth remembering that you’re likely to find the Z Flip 5 at a great price now that the Z Flip 6 is out. Getting a few hundred dollars taken off a new device wouldn’t be unexpected, and sale periods could see it drop even further. With the differences between the two phones being relatively small, considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is definitely worthwhile.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

If a flip phone is a requirement, then it’s worth remembering Samsung isn’t the only game in town. Motorola may have been something of a mixed bag recently, but its flip phones have been, generally, excellent. The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is Motorola’s premium flagship foldable for this year, and it’s a fantastic piece of kit — and even manages to eclipse Samsung in a few areas.

The Razr Plus 2024 is packing a new hinge this year, and it’s a big improvement over the last Razr Plus. It feels exactly how a flip phone should and flicks closed well. The displays are where Motorola has gone crazy, though. Unlike the Z Flip 6, the Razr Plus’ 4-inch cover screen can run any app out of the box, and it stretches over almost the entire cover of the phone. It also has a ridiculous 165Hz refresh rate, which is totally unnecessary but still glorious. The inner display mirrors that 165Hz refresh rate, and it’s bright and very clear. The crease is also barely noticeable, another big improvement.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip inside, which is admittedly less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Z Flip 6, but don’t let that put you off. Processors are so powerful now that even a ratcheted-down version of a top chip is still extremely fast. In short, you’re not likely to notice any real differences in use.

The battery isn’t going to exceed the Z Flip 6, though. The Razr Plus is a one-day smartphone, which is about equal to the Z Flip 6. It blazes past it in charging, though, thanks to a recharge rate of 45W.

The camera is another area where the Razr Plus has seen big improvements compared to previous years, as the paired 50MP lenses — one wide, one telephoto — produce great-looking shots. They can be a tad oversaturated, but, hey, the Z Flip 6 does that, too, and at the very least, it adds pop. If a good camera system is a must, then the Razr Plus delivers.

What does it do badly? The speakers are tinny, which, while annoying, isn’t a dealbreaker. The update promises might well be, though. Motorola’s update promises have been terrible recently, and while the Razr Plus’ three years of updates are good for Motorola, it’s not even close to Samsung’s promised seven years. The Z Flip 6 has a much longer potential lifespan thanks to Samsung’s promises, and it does leave the Razr Plus in an odd place.

Still, even with that taken into mind, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is a stunning smartphone, and at $1,000, it’s a strong competitor for the $1,100 Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

If a flip phone isn’t a must, but you love Samsung, maybe consider another $1,000 flagship from the same brand. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is an excellent smartphone and better than the Z Flip 6 in a number of areas.

Design-wise, it’s gorgeous. Samsung has adopted the popular trend for flat sides, and it suits the phone well, making it grippier and more comfortable to hold. Obviously it doesn’t fold in the middle, but the display is stunning, so we doubt anyone minds. It measures 6.7 inches, has a 1440p resolution, and scales from 1Hz up to 120Hz, so it’s smooth when it needs to be and conserves power when it doesn’t. Performance is likely to be similar, thanks to both using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The S24 Plus starts to open a gap in other areas. The camera performance is above and beyond what the Z Flip 6 can deliver, thanks in part to the additional camera lens. Admittedly, the gap is lower than it used to be, as the Z Flip 6 uses the same 50MP main lens and 12MP ultrawide lens — but the 12MP telephoto lens on the S24 Plus does make a big difference in versatility.

So there’s only a small difference between the two on cameras — but that’s not so where the battery is concerned. The Z Flip 6 has a single day’s worth of battery life and a maximum charging rate of 25W. The S24 Plus boosts up to 45W, and the battery has the chops to last two days on one charge. That’s a serious advantage, and those who need their phones to go the distance can be easily advised to consider the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Is it perfect? Of course not — but it’s pretty darn close. While the Z Flip 6 will always have the advantage that it’s a flip phone and has a certain flair that can’t be matched otherwise, it’s not hard to argue the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is simply the better smartphone for most people.

OnePlus 12

We’ve highlighted many great phones so far, but what can the OnePlus 12 offer? In three words: power, power, and power. OnePlus has regained its flagship killer crown with a phone that doubles down on delivering a huge amount of power.

As you might expect, the specs are the centerpiece of the phone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a mainstay of this list, but it’s joined by up to 16GB of RAM and the option of going all the way up to 512GB of storage. That’s for the top model, of course, but even the base model sports 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Those aren’t unheard-of stats by any means, but it’s still impressive for an $800 price tag.

Those sky-high specs don’t mean it’s missing out in other areas. The design is gorgeous, and the arrangement of the camera lenses has become iconic to OnePlus’ brand. It’s a little large to handle easily, and the slippery back glass doesn’t help much in that regard. But the 6.8-inch AMOLED display is clear and colorful, and the 120Hz refresh rate means it always looks smooth. The battery is another triumph, lasting two days on a single charge. Charging also blows way past the Z Flip 6, topping out at an incredible 80W.

Like the Galaxy S24 Plus, the OnePlus 12 has a triple-lens camera system, and that gives it an implicit advantage over the Z Flip 6’s two — and the specs are similarly high. Megapixels aren’t everything, but thankfully, OnePlus’ work with Hasselblad has produced dividends, and the OnePlus 12 is another strong performer here.

The biggest draw is the price. The OnePlus 12 starts from $800 — $300 less than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. If you want more storage, it’ll cost you more, but even then, it’s way below the Z Flip 6’s asking price. If getting lots of power is important to you, then you’re going to struggle to find a better deal than here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

If you’re going to get a foldable phone anyway, why not really go ham? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Samsung’s most expensive phone and easily its most technologically advanced. In a lot of ways, it rests on the opposite end of the scale from the Z Flip 6, but the two also share a lot of similarities, including top-tier flagship specs, strong camera systems, and, urgh, disappointing charging speeds. But if it’s a folding phone you’re here for, it’s worth considering whether the Fold is better for you than the Flip.

We’ll jump right into the major and most obvious difference: the displays. Where the Z Flip 6 is a clamshell that unfolds into a regularly-sized smartphone, the Z Fold 6 is a regularly-sized smartphone that unfolds into a small tablet. The idea is to give you a larger area for working, drawing, watching videos, or just about anything while also being able to shrink the phone down to fit into your pocket or for when a tablet wouldn’t be appropriate. Of course, the Z Flip 6 folds down smaller again, meaning it’s likely to be the device of choice for those who want a more subtle device — but also keep in mind the Z Fold 6 is smaller than ever, which makes a difference to how it feels in your pocket.

Choosing between the two form factors is going to be your biggest choice here, but you can at least rest assured other parts of the two devices are quite similar. They both use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so have similar performance, and both start with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Unfortunately, this matching is also present in the battery and charging capabilities. Like the Z Flip 6, the Fold will last only a single day, and it’s restricted to just 25W for wired charging. This is especially egregious for the Z Fold 6 because it starts from $1,900. It’s very difficult to try and explain why Samsung couldn’t afford to throw in 45W charging on a phone this expensive, and it rankles.

That cost is a big barrier, however. The Z Flip 6 is already an expensive phone at $1,100, and asking someone to pay another $800 on top of that … well, that’s a lot to ask. Thankfully, the Z Fold 6 is a lot of phone for the money. If you have the money and you’re happy to spend it, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an excellent alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.