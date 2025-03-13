 Skip to main content
iPhone 17 Pro Max camera design possibly leaked in new image

By
Render of iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Jon Prosser / MacRumors

Rumors about the upcoming iPhone 17 have been running rampant for the past few weeks, with many tips and leaks focusing on a potential camera redesign. A few different possibilities have been presented in renders but a new photo reportedly taken on the assembly line could be the final confirmation.

iPhone 17 Pro Max is ready pic.twitter.com/jFb9L4b1BH

&mdash; Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 12, 2025

Majin Bu’s photo on X claims to show the iPhone 17 Pro Max, or at least, its metal chassis. The camera configuration matches rumors that the new model will have a camera bar that covers the entire width of the phone, with the lenses on the left and the microphone, flash, and LiDAR on the right.

There are plenty of other companies, such as Google, that use this kind of design for their phones but we don’t know yet why Apple might be making the switch. Perhaps the bar will provide a consistent thickness, making sure the phone lays more stably on its back.

When there’s a big camera bump on just one side and you press the screen on the other side, the wobbling can be quite annoying. Judging by the renders for this design, however, the lenses could easily still stick out more than the elements on the right, so it may be just as lopsided as older models.

I personally feel that camera bumps in general are a fairly unfortunate design feature. I’d really prefer something that lays flat, but as cameras keep getting bigger and better, it doesn’t seem like I’ll get what I want anytime soon. Hopefully, these upgraded cameras will feature enough cool tech to make it worth it.

Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
