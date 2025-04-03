Pixel 10 camera leaks show promising upgrade met with potential disappointments

We’ve heard some intriguing news regarding the camera system expected on Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 handset. It presents a mix of good and bad updates.

On the positive side, as we mentioned weeks ago, the standard Pixel 10 is likely to feature a triple-camera setup that includes a periscope-style zoom lens, a feature previously exclusive to Google’s Pro models.

However, a recent report from Android Authority indicates that the main and ultrawide camera sensors may be downgraded. According to the report, the Pixel 10’s primary sensor has been replaced with a Samsung GN8, which is significantly smaller than the previously used GNV. Additionally, Google is expected to include a Sony sensor from the previous model for the phone’s ultrawide lens. Both of these sensors are also found in the recently introduced Pixel 9a.

In the meantime, the phone includes an all-new 11MP telephoto camera, the Samsung 3J1, which is also found on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The selfie camera does not change as Google transitions from the Pixel 9 to the Pixel 10.

What could be Google’s reasoning behind this decision? Android Authority proposes that downgrading some sensors may be a way to offset a price increase caused by adding an extra camera and to make room for the new lens. However, the improved long-range capabilities may not justify the trade-off with the primary and ultrawide cameras for many users. Regardless, this far out, it’s impossible to determine the real-world impact of these camera changes. Additional elements, such as an upgraded chipset (the Tensor G5) in the Pixel 10 compared to the Pixel 9 and likely software updates, will also affect performance.

The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to include the standard model, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All four phones should be announced sometime this summer.