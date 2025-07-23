Google Pixel 10 Pro colors leak point to less exciting options than Pixel 10

What’s happened? New images claiming to show the Pixel 10 Pro color options have appeared online, hot on the heels of renders apparently revealing the four color options of the Pixel 10. The images come via Android Headlines, the same source which shared renders of the Pixel 10 colors earlier this week, and appear to show the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL in four colors; Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Moonstone (blue-gray), and Jade (green with gold accents). The gold finish from the Pixel 9 Pro (pictured above) appears to be out. If these Pixel 10 Pro colors are accurate, those looking for a vibrant finish (like the Pixel 10 is rumored to have) will be out of luck, as it seems Google is opting for muted tones on its pricier phones. This is a trend we’ve seen from Google and others – including Apple – in the past, with the louder colors often reserved for the most affordable device(s) of a flagship series, while the Pro series tends to get a more grown-up palette.

You can check out the rumored Google Pixel 10 Pro colors in the video below

Why this matters: As we edge closer to the Made by Google event on August 20, where the Pixel 10 series will be announced, it seems the leaks we’re seeing are honing in on what will be shown at the launch. The ‘Moonstone’ finish in this latest leak appears to closely match the handset Google recently revealed in an official teaser, which gives this report more weight – although we’d always advise taking unconfirmed reports with a pinch of salt. Yet, it seems we might have a pretty clear picture – at least visually – on what will arrive come August 20.

Why should I care? Google’s Pixel series of smartphones are one of the most important flagship offerings, going toe-to-toe with Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy devices. They’ve become a showcase for Android and Gemini, allowing Google to show the world what its platform and AI can do. While the Pixel phones don’t sell in the same volumes as iPhone and Galaxy S handsets, they are an important window into Google’s software features, and set the tone for Android devices over the next 12 months.

Ok, what’s next? We’ll know for sure which Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro colors will be available come August 20, when Google announces its new phone series. And Google will want to make an impression, as Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17 series just a few weeks later, in September. Between now and then, we wouldn’t be surprised if more information about the quartet of upcoming handsets leaks out, so keep your eyes peeled for all the latest.