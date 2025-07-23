 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Pixel 10 Pro colors leak point to less exciting options than Pixel 10

Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone and Jade are tipped to be the Pixel 10 Pro colors

By
Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in hand.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

What’s happened? New images claiming to show the Pixel 10 Pro color options have appeared online, hot on the heels of renders apparently revealing the four color options of the Pixel 10. The images come via Android Headlines, the same source which shared renders of the Pixel 10 colors earlier this week, and appear to show the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL in four colors; Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Moonstone (blue-gray), and Jade (green with gold accents). The gold finish from the Pixel 9 Pro (pictured above) appears to be out. If these Pixel 10 Pro colors are accurate, those looking for a vibrant finish (like the Pixel 10 is rumored to have) will be out of luck, as it seems Google is opting for muted tones on its pricier phones. This is a trend we’ve seen from Google and others – including Apple – in the past, with the louder colors often reserved for the most affordable device(s) of a flagship series, while the Pro series tends to get a more grown-up palette.

You can check out the rumored Google Pixel 10 Pro colors in the video below

Why this matters: As we edge closer to the Made by Google event on August 20, where the Pixel 10 series will be announced, it seems the leaks we’re seeing are honing in on what will be shown at the launch. The ‘Moonstone’ finish in this latest leak appears to closely match the handset Google recently revealed in an official teaser, which gives this report more weight – although we’d always advise taking unconfirmed reports with a pinch of salt. Yet, it seems we might have a pretty clear picture – at least visually – on what will arrive come August 20.

Recommended Videos

Why should I care? Google’s Pixel series of smartphones are one of the most important flagship offerings, going toe-to-toe with Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy devices. They’ve become a showcase for Android and Gemini, allowing Google to show the world what its platform and AI can do. While the Pixel phones don’t sell in the same volumes as iPhone and Galaxy S handsets, they are an important window into Google’s software features, and set the tone for Android devices over the next 12 months.

Related: 
Google Pixel 10: everything you need to know

Ok, what’s next? We’ll know for sure which Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro colors will be available come August 20, when Google announces its new phone series. And Google will want to make an impression, as Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17 series just a few weeks later, in September. Between now and then, we wouldn’t be surprised if more information about the quartet of upcoming handsets leaks out, so keep your eyes peeled for all the latest.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Pixel 10 camera leaks show promising upgrade met with potential disappointments
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9's cameras.

We've heard some intriguing news regarding the camera system expected on Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 handset. It presents a mix of good and bad updates.

On the positive side, as we mentioned weeks ago, the standard Pixel 10 is likely to feature a triple-camera setup that includes a periscope-style zoom lens, a feature previously exclusive to Google's Pro models.

Read more
Five reasons I’m excited for the new Google Pixel 9a
Person holds Pixel 9a in hand while sitting in a car.

Google has consistently ranked among the best smartphones for its affordable devices over the past six years, particularly with its Pixel A series. The Pixel 3a set the trend for major phone manufacturers to provide a compelling experience at half the price of flagship models, intensifying competition in this segment.

In the last three months, we’ve seen Samsung introduce the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, which deliver features from the Galaxy S25 series at a significantly lower price point. Then there’s Apple, which entered the market with the iPhone 16e, priced considerably higher than its rivals. Additionally, Nothing offers the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, arguably the best phones available at $379 and $459, respectively.

Read more
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold leak unravels old looks, and that’s okay
Side profile of leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders.

Google is still months away from the launch of fresh smartphone hardware in the Pixel 10 series. But it seems the company will focus more on internal refinements than aesthetic makeovers this year. Or at least that’s what it looks like from the recent string of leaks, which now include the next-gen Pixel foldable phone, as well. 

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared what they claim to be product renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The leak doesn’t add any details about the internal hardware, but it notes that the device will be pricier than its predecessor. 

Read more