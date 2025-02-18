 Skip to main content
Pixel 9a just leaked entirely, and it’s a better bargain than the iPhone SE 4

By
Google Pixel 9a Peony pink leaked image.
WinFuture

Google’s Pixel A series has been a template for good affordable phones and has upheld this responsibility consistently — and much better than the flagship Pixel phones — since the Pixel 3a’s launch almost six years ago. This year, the Pixel 9a could bring some sizable upgrades to the last generation and a sleeker design without breaching the previously attractive price point. The latest leak uncovers the Pixel 9a fully and suggests it might be a more compelling purchase than the soon-to-launch iPhone SE 4.

The Pixel 9a has been generously leaked by WinFuture, revealing the entirety of the upcoming budget phone. That includes digital renders at different angles and in all previously leaked colors.

Starting with the innards, the Pixel 9a runs off a Google Tensor G4 — although expectedly a less powerful variant of the one we found on the Pixel 9 series that launched last year. That’s not much of a mystery either, but the report says we will get 8GB of RAM and two storage variants with 128GB or 256GB. For added security, Google bundles the Titan M2 co-processor, as it does with other Pixel devices.

Google Pixel 9a iris purple leaked image.
WinFuture

In terms of battery, the Pixel 9a could likely get a big boost with a new 5,100mAh pack that’s about 13% bigger than the Pixel 8a. Like its previous generation, the Pixel 9a also gets wireless charging, while a boost is expected in terms of charging speeds when using a cable.

The new design, the Pixel 9a also gets a smaller camera bay along with new sensors inside. The primary camera is now 48MP, down from 64MP last year. The sensor has also physically shrunk to a smaller 1/2-inch format, so Google might justify it with better processing, bolstered with AI. Meanwhile, the secondary and the front cameras are both 13MP, seemingly unchanged from the Pixel 8a.

Outside, the Pixel 9a is suggested to move to a glass back along with a metal frame — a reasonable upgrade from the plastic back from last year’s phone. The four new colors include an Iris purple, Obsidian black, Peony pink, and a Porcelain white. Besides the purple, all three colors have previously adorned the Pixel 9 series and appear to be of the same shade as before. The display is slightly bigger than before, at 6.3 inches diagonally, and has a 120Hz refresh rate along with an 1,800 nits of brightness and a peak value of 2,700 nits while outdoors or watching HDR10+ content, which the Pixel 9a is rated for.

Google Pixel 9a iris purple leaked image showing sides and button layout.
WinFuture

Talking of communications, the Pixel 9a should get sub-6GHz 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and NFC. There’s apparently no mmWave 5G, which means connectivity might be limited compared to a more expensive device. The phone will come with Android 15 out of the box and offer seven years of software updates.

Per the report, European prices start at 499 euros for the 128GB storage variant. In the U.S., we can expect the same $499 pricing as last year, despite the upgrades, though there’s no concrete evidence to back that yet. With these features, the Pixel 9a sounds like a better bargain than the iPhone SE 4 that is expected to launch later today. Let’s find out why.

Is it better than the iPhone SE 4?

iPhone SE 4 leak by Majin Bu.
Leak-based iPhone SE 4 mockups. Majin Bu

The Pixel 9a gets a better screen with a faster 120Hz refresh rate, an additional rear camera, and a battery that’s almost 60% bigger than what is rumored for the iPhone SE 4. The iPhone SE 4’s charging speeds could also be lower than the Pixel’s.

While both phones are positioned at the bottom of their respective lineups, the Pixel 9a’s base storage starts at 128GB while adds a 256GB option; the iPhone SE 4 gets 64GB and 128GB only. Next, while looks are subjective, the iPhone SE 4 is slated to don the same external design as the iPhone 14 while the Pixel 9a gets a slightly modern look.

The iPhone SE 4 could appeal better with its MagSafe support and a dedicated Action button similar to the more premium iPhones. But by other parameters, the Pixel 9a might be a better choice if you don’t restrict yourself to one ecosystem.

The only limitation with the Pixel is that it may not launch until next month, which could end to the impatience, especially if you were looking to buy a new phone and are surrounded by those who might immediately get the new SE.

