 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Pixel 9a leaks keep coming, as plastic-backed phone caught on video

By
Google Pixel 9a Peony pink leaked image.
WinFuture

Over the weekend, a video leaked that showcased the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Although the video was quickly removed, some viewers noticed that a Google Pixel 9a handset also appeared.

Images captured from the video (via Android Headlines) show a handset resembling earlier renders of the upcoming budget smartphone. However, there is an important distinction between the two leaks. While previous leaks (and renders) suggested that the new model might have a slightly more premium feel than its predecessors, the latest leak confirms that the device will utilize plastic again, similar to the Pixel 8a. It will most likely have a matte finish.

Recommended Videos

This is not surprising, especially since the Pixel 8a costs $499, and we expect the Pixel 9a to have the same price.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Rumors indicate that the Pixel 9a will be equipped with a Google Tensor G4 chip, similar to the other devices in the Pixel 9 series. It is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and will be available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. Additionally, the phone is anticipated to include a 5,100mAh battery.

The Pixel 9a is expected to come in four color options: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris. Peony will likely be similar to the color found on the Pixel 9, while Iris is rumored to be a new shade with a blueish-purple hue.

Regarding display, the Pixel 9a may feature a slightly larger screen, measuring either 6.2 or 6.3 inches, while maintaining a refresh rate of 120Hz. The bezels may be somewhat thicker than those on the other Pixel 9 models.

The Pixel 9a is poised to be an exciting budget phone, and it will likely launch sooner rather than later. The rest of the Pixel 9 series was released last August two months earlier than the Pixel 8 series in 2023. As a result, we can expect the Pixel 9a to debut a little earlier than the Pixel 8a, which was launched in May. In other words, anticipate the arrival of the newest Pixel in just a few weeks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Google Pixel 9a: everything we know so far
Pixel 9a 5K render.

Though there are many Android phones on the market, Google offers some of the best with its Pixel line of devices. The Google Pixel 9 lineup came last August, and in typical Google fashion, we expect a more budget-friendly A-series Pixel phone midway through the flagship's life cycle this year. Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 9a, including its possible release date, rumored specs, and more.
Google Pixel 9a: possible release date

There isn't a solid release date for the Google Pixel 9a just yet, but that won't stop the rumor mill from churning. Historically speaking, the Pixel A-series launches sometime in the late spring or early summer. For example, the Google Pixel 6a launched in July 2022, while the Google Pixel 7a was a bit earlier with a May 2023 launch. The Google Pixel 8a also came out in May, but a few weeks earlier and before Google I/O. The Google Pixel 9a may launch even earlier in 2025, according to a recent report from Android Headlines, with preorders starting sometime in mid-March. This may also apply to the Pixel 10a in 2026.

Read more
The OnePlus 13 has already set an impossible standard for Android phones in 2025
A person taking the OnePlus 13 out of a pocket.

Four weeks into the first month of the year, one thing is clear about smartphones in 2025: this is going to be an extremely competitive year. Whereas some phone makers used to wait until February or March to launch their flagships for the first half of the year, the early launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite last year has seen all companies launch their products early.

Honor launched the Magic 7 Pro two weeks ago, followed by Samsung with the Galaxy S25 series last week. Before both of these, however, was the launch of the OnePlus 13, a phone that I think is setting the standard for smartphones in 2025 in so many ways.

Read more
MagSafe-like charging will come to Google and Samsung phones this year
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google and Samsung phones will be receiving Qi2 wireless charging, the answer to Apple's MagSafe wireless charging, this year.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) said in a press release ahead of CES 2025 on Monday that the "acceleration" of native Qi2 wireless charging support will be rolling out to more Android phones throughout the year, including the Samsung Galaxy and Google's Pixel line of phones. Both flagship companies confirmed their intentions to program Qi2 into their respective devices.

Read more