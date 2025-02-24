Pixel 9a leaks keep coming, as plastic-backed phone caught on video

Over the weekend, a video leaked that showcased the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Although the video was quickly removed, some viewers noticed that a Google Pixel 9a handset also appeared.

Images captured from the video (via Android Headlines) show a handset resembling earlier renders of the upcoming budget smartphone. However, there is an important distinction between the two leaks. While previous leaks (and renders) suggested that the new model might have a slightly more premium feel than its predecessors, the latest leak confirms that the device will utilize plastic again, similar to the Pixel 8a. It will most likely have a matte finish.

This is not surprising, especially since the Pixel 8a costs $499, and we expect the Pixel 9a to have the same price.

Rumors indicate that the Pixel 9a will be equipped with a Google Tensor G4 chip, similar to the other devices in the Pixel 9 series. It is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and will be available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. Additionally, the phone is anticipated to include a 5,100mAh battery.

The Pixel 9a is expected to come in four color options: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris. Peony will likely be similar to the color found on the Pixel 9, while Iris is rumored to be a new shade with a blueish-purple hue.

Regarding display, the Pixel 9a may feature a slightly larger screen, measuring either 6.2 or 6.3 inches, while maintaining a refresh rate of 120Hz. The bezels may be somewhat thicker than those on the other Pixel 9 models.

The Pixel 9a is poised to be an exciting budget phone, and it will likely launch sooner rather than later. The rest of the Pixel 9 series was released last August two months earlier than the Pixel 8 series in 2023. As a result, we can expect the Pixel 9a to debut a little earlier than the Pixel 8a, which was launched in May. In other words, anticipate the arrival of the newest Pixel in just a few weeks.