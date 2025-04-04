 Skip to main content
Pixel users, beware: A Google Assistant bug can disable your alarms

By
Person holds Pixel 9a in hand while sitting in a car.
Google

A Google Assistant bug is causing chaos with Do Not Disturb profiles and causing users to miss alarms, appointments, and more. The bug was first reported on Reddit earlier today by u/Rawalanche, who claimed it started when Pixel received new Do Not Disturb modes.

Their report states that any non-standard DnD profile, such as one that allows calls from only certain contacts or specific applications, will only work if you activate it through the Settings menu or the notification menu. If you request the DnD profile with Google Assistant, it does not activate and instead mutes everything on the phone.

Multiple other people have confirmed the bug is affecting their profiles, as well. It appears to be related to something in the most recent update, so Google will need to issue a fix to correct the problem. For now, you can avoid it by manually activating all of your Do Not Disturb settings rather than relying on voice commands.

u/Rawalanche points out that this is a particularly dangerous glitch, especially if you’re relying on your ability to hear phone calls from specific people. For example, if you care for an ill relative as they did, you need to hear your notifications.

Google Pixel 7a in Snow showing new lock screen clock designs.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Modes update was first introduced in March, and it has been met with mixed reviews. Many users dislike the absence of one-tap Do Not Disturb settings. For now, the only way users can enable Do Not Disturb with a single tap is through the use of third-party applications.

Google Assistant is facing a slow phaseout as Gemini AI takes over the majority of the ecosystem. It’s even being phased out of third-party interfaces, like LG TVs. However, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Gemini is significantly more powerful and capable than Google Assistant, and its newfound dominance means better performance for everyday tasks.

