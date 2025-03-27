 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Playing Xbox games on Android just got a lot easier with the Backbone One

By
Backbone One Xbox Edition
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Backbone One Xbox Edition controller is officially here and clad in all the green Xbox-inspired glory, making it easier than ever to stream Game Pass games on the go. The controller mimics the look, feel, and layout of the Xbox One controller, even including a dedicated Xbox button for launching in-game menus.

The main purpose for this controller is to let players dive into Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with fewer obstacles, but it can also work directly with Xbox Remote Play. For those unfamiliar, this feature lets you play your own library of games straight from your Xbox.

Recommended Videos

The Backbone One Xbox Edition connects through USB-C, meaning it will work with the iPhone 15 and newer (even though it’s primarily designed for Android). It won’t work with any device that requires a Lightning Cable, and it doesn’t work with Bluetooth. That’s not necessarily a downside, though, since it means you don’t have to worry about keeping it charged.

Xbox Cloud Gaming's submenu in Xbox Game Pass.
Microsoft

The Backbone One Xbox Edition works with more than just Game Pass titles. You can play Android games like Rocket League Sideswipe, Repulze, and many others with a more comfortable, more familiar controller layout (especially if you aren’t a fan of on-screen or gyro controls.)

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The BackBone One starts at $110 in the United States. You can pick one up from Best Buy or from Backbone’s website, and while the price is a little steep, it does include a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which grants you access to more than 500 curated titles.

It can take some adjustment to use a controller like this, especially when you don’t typically look at your Xbox controller while you play, but the benefits far outweigh the slight learning curve. The ability to fire up Sea of Stars or even Halo: Master Chief Collection when you’re away from home is a godsend, especially if your only other gaming options are less-appealing mobile titles.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Perplexity, one of our favorite AI apps, just got a big update
Perplexity app shown on an iPhone.

If you've been looking for more than just traditional search engines, you may have turned to Perplexity. The app allows users to ask questions and receive quick, accurate answers from a carefully selected set of sources, all powered by ChatGPT. Now, a new software update is making Perplexity AI even better.

Perplexity Pages allows you to transform your research into visually engaging and comprehensive content. Whether you are creating detailed articles, reports, or informative guides, Perplexity Pages brings your ideas to life. This new tool simplifies organizing and sharing information, giving you more control. You also have the option to publish your work to Perplexity’s library of user-generated content, where you can showcase your expertise.

Read more
An Android phone you haven’t heard of just won the charging game
Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus with MagSafe green-colored compatible vegan leather case kept on a table.

Infinix is an underdog phone brand that's slowly gaining momentum in developing nations. It offers a variety of low-spec and midrange phones with premium designs and features at astoundingly low prices. That continues with the newest midrange series, the Infinix Note 40, which packs some unusual perks, most notably frictionless charging.

The series' top-of-the-line Note 40 Pro+ is crammed with features you wouldn't otherwise find on other sub-$300 phones. Among them is a 120Hz curved AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, built-in AI features, dual speakers tuned by JBL, a super-slim profile with a vegan leather finish and gold accents, and wildly fast 100-watt wired charging.

Read more
It just got a lot easier to buy the Oura Ring
A person wearing the Oura Ring 3rd generation Horizon model.

Oura Ring Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In a world where there are more smart ring choices than ever before, the Oura Ring still stands tall as the best of the best. If you've been thinking about jumping on the Oura bandwagon, good news! It just got a whole lot easier to buy one.

Read more