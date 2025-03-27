Playing Xbox games on Android just got a lot easier with the Backbone One

The Backbone One Xbox Edition controller is officially here and clad in all the green Xbox-inspired glory, making it easier than ever to stream Game Pass games on the go. The controller mimics the look, feel, and layout of the Xbox One controller, even including a dedicated Xbox button for launching in-game menus.

The main purpose for this controller is to let players dive into Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with fewer obstacles, but it can also work directly with Xbox Remote Play. For those unfamiliar, this feature lets you play your own library of games straight from your Xbox.

The Backbone One Xbox Edition connects through USB-C, meaning it will work with the iPhone 15 and newer (even though it’s primarily designed for Android). It won’t work with any device that requires a Lightning Cable, and it doesn’t work with Bluetooth. That’s not necessarily a downside, though, since it means you don’t have to worry about keeping it charged.

The Backbone One Xbox Edition works with more than just Game Pass titles. You can play Android games like Rocket League Sideswipe, Repulze, and many others with a more comfortable, more familiar controller layout (especially if you aren’t a fan of on-screen or gyro controls.)

The BackBone One starts at $110 in the United States. You can pick one up from Best Buy or from Backbone’s website, and while the price is a little steep, it does include a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which grants you access to more than 500 curated titles.

It can take some adjustment to use a controller like this, especially when you don’t typically look at your Xbox controller while you play, but the benefits far outweigh the slight learning curve. The ability to fire up Sea of Stars or even Halo: Master Chief Collection when you’re away from home is a godsend, especially if your only other gaming options are less-appealing mobile titles.