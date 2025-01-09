Poco has announced the coolest, geekiest phone of CES 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents A fantastic Iron Man-themed design MediaTek power and more tech What about the Poco X7? One to buy?

I love special edition smartphones, but they’re quite hard to get right. Some don’t make all that much sense, while others are wonderfully over-the-top yet really niche collaborations.

Thankfully, Poco’s Iron Man Edition of its new X7 Pro has absolutely nailed the formula. Announced at CES 2025, I had the chance to see it in person — and it’s fantastic.

A fantastic Iron Man-themed design

Poco could have gone mad with the design, but it has held back (slightly) and created something eye-catching but not too ridiculous. It all centers around a “relief” (a design technique where a flat image appears to be 3D) of Iron Man’s famous helmet on the back of the phone, which is so effective you immediately run your finger across it, expecting to feel it raised above the phone’s otherwise flat rear panel. The design of Iron Man’s Arc Reactor surrounds the helmet relief, and an Avengers logo sits at the bottom of the phone.

The photos don’t do the colors or design justice, as it’s even more vibrant in person, and I love the combination of finishes from matte to glossy, plus the careful use of gold accents. There’s a case included in the special presentation box — both are covered in fun nods to the Iron Man character — which crucially doesn’t cover up the fantastic details on the back of the phone, yet will still provide important corner protection in the event of a fall. It’s great to see an IP68 dust and water resistance rating for the X7 Pro, too.

On the day the Poco X7 Pro – Iron Man Edition was announced, I took it to see what someone immersed in the world of comics and collectibles thought of it. Kate Miwk, owner of Miwk Books, not only thought the phone would be a highly prized collectible but also said she would “absolutely use it,” even after a few moments scrolling through the menus and checking out the Iron Man design. It’s fine for me, a tech journalist, to say it’s cool, but it’s even better when someone who works in the comic and collectible world agrees. It shows that Poco has made something special here.

MediaTek power and more tech

Poco got the Iron Man Edition’s design right, but what about the technology? The Poco X7 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, a chip announced at the end of December 2024, making it one of the very first phones to use it. It’s equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space and powered by a hefty 6,000mAh battery with Poco’s HyperCharge fast charging to take it from zero to 100% in around 42 minutes.

On the front is a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i over the top, which shows Android 15 and Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface. The software has been given an Iron Man-themed makeover, too, with custom wallpaper and specially designed icons. It’s a typical Poco look, as its popular gaming phones always have a busy, colorful, and highly stylized look to Android.

There are two cameras on the back: a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with an 8MP wide-angle camera. On the front is a 20MP selfie camera. Other X7 Pro features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G connectivity, and face unlock.

What about the Poco X7?

The Poco X7 range is divided into three different models — the special X7 Pro – Iron Man Edition seen here, the normal X7 Pro, and a Poco X7. If you don’t choose the Iron Man Edition, the Poco X7 Pro comes in black, green, or yellow with a black stripe. Plus, there’s the option to buy a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

If you choose the Poco X7 there are some feature differences between it and the X7 Pro to consider. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor plus a 5,110mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging, and although the screen is the same size, it’s curved at the sides and uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. Otherwise, it has the same main camera, selfie camera, IP68 rating, and software.

The Poco X7’s design is noticeably different and not just because of the curved screen, as the Poco logo has an unusual embossed design, and there’s a vegan leather rear panel option too. The phone comes in silver, green, or black with yellow highlights. The Poco X7 starts at $249 and the Poco X7 Pro at $299, with the top 12GB/512GB version priced at $369. The desirable Poco X7 Pro – Iron Man Edition costs $399. Poco does not sell its phones in the U.S., and has confirmed that sadly, the Iron Man Edition will not be available in the U.K. while we expect other models to be sold there.

One to buy?

I haven’t spent enough time with the Poco X7 Pro to fully evaluate it yet, but it’s clear the processor makes Poco’s busy software smooth and fast to respond, and the screen is suitably colorful and bright. However, I am so impressed with the Iron Man Edition’s design because it’s not totally insane and instead rather well-judged and sensibly executed.

Will it be the first in a range of Marvel-themed Poco phones where we will one day be able to build our own Avengers team using just special edition models? Whatever happens, the Iron Man Edition is a great start and one of the most desirable special edition smartphones I’ve seen in a while.