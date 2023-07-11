Some of the best portable chargers are on sale for Prime Day

With smartphones and other electronic devices already a necessity in this digital world that we live in, you should always have a portable charger with you to make sure that your gadgets never run out of juice. If you don’t have one yet, or if you’re looking to upgrade from a low-capacity powerbank, you may want to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deals for portable chargers. There’s a lot of models with discounts, made by brands like Anker, Mophie, and Belkin, but if you don’t want to miss out on these bargains, you’re going to have to hurry in selecting which one you’re going to buy because stocks may already be running low for the shopping event.

What to buy in Amazon’s Prime Day portable charger deals

The cheapest portable charger that you can get from Amazon for Prime Day is the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K, which is included in our roundup of the best battery packs for the Steam Deck as the top affordable option. It’s currently even cheaper at , down from $18, which is a steal for a portable charger with a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh. The Anker PowerCore Slim 10K is durable despite its thin design, it comes with a USB-A output port, and it features Anker’s MultiProtect safety system that protects against overcharging and short circuits, as well as keeps temperature under control. If you want an Anker product with a bigger capacity, check out the Anker PowerCore 20K, which is the top choice in our list of the best power banks for business travels. Yours for instead of $60, this 20,000 mAh portable charger features two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, and is also safeguarded by Anker’s MultiProtect safety system.

Amazon is also offering discounts on the Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini and the Belkin Boost Charge, which are both wireless portable chargers that are compatible with Apple’s MagSafe technology. The Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini, from $50, offers capacity of 5,000 mAh, while the Belkin Boost Charge, with its price from $50, has a capacity of 2,500 mAh.

These aren’t the only portable chargers that you can buy for much cheaper than usual from Amazon for Prime Day, so feel free to take a look at the other models that are being offered with discounted prices. It’s highly recommended not to wait until the last minute of the shopping event before you finalize your purchases though, because by then, we’re not sure if stocks of these portable chargers will still be available. If you see a deal that you like, push through with the transaction immediately.

