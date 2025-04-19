Preorder the Light Phone III and save $200 (and your sanity)

We’re now living in a world where a significant proportion of people are actually wanting to “de-tech” parts of their lives without going tech-free altogether. Compare this year’s article about the joys of dumb phones over this classic from 2011 that told us young people prefer tech over the ability to smell. And that brings us to the Light Phone III, an upcoming phone that you can pre-order today that will help simplify your life without going “dumb.” It’s actually quite techy, but, as our Light Phone III teaser described it, it is all done in an “intentional” way. In other words it is a phone meant to serve you and not advertisers or the parts of our brains that respond to flashing lights and sounds. Preorder it now (it’s estimated to ship in August) for a $200 discount, dropping the phone from $799 to $599, by tapping the button below. Or, keep reading to see why less is sometimes more.

Why you should preorder the Light Phone III

Matter and anti-matter, protons and electrons, the lightness and the darkness — opposites create balance, or so the story goes. The Light Phone III provides all of the most important features of a modern day smartphone: A camera, alarm, timer, calculator, calendar, directory, directions, a notes app, and a simple music and podcast player. It has GPS, Bluetooth, finger print ID, flashlight, noise-cancelling mic, and can even be used as a hotspot for your other devices. There’s even a nice AMOLED screen.

However, what the Light Phone III is most known for is that it doesn’t have. There are no colorful images, no additional apps trying to get your attention with notification bells, and the apps that the phone does have are all hidden behind plain-old boring words like “Directions” or “Music” so there isn’t a constant addicting pressure to look at and scroll on your phone. The Light Phone III is made to be an intentional tool that you use like a Swiss Army Knife and not an addicting dopamine dispensary. In short, this is an advanced digital detox device that’s still compatible with modern life.

For a limited time, you can preorder yours for $200 off of the usual price. Stated another way, this offer gets you the Light Phone III for $599 instead of the standard price of $799.