This Apple Watch Series 9 deal is too good to pass up

It’s never been easier to help keep track of your health and well-being thanks to smartwatches, and the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best on the market at doing just that. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your older Apple Watch model or getting your first smartwatch to go with your iPhone, it’s a great time to pick one up. And right now, you can get the latest , which is $100 off the normal price of $400.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is, simply put, one of the best smartwatches you can get. Though the design of the basic Apple Watch has remained unchanged over the years, it’s comfortable to wear and gives you a ton of options for accessorizing with all of the straps and cases on the market. The large always-on display allows you to see all of your important information in a single glance, and there are a ton of useful or fun watch faces to choose from.

But the Apple Watch Series 9 does so much more than just display useful information and notifications for you. It’s packed with many useful sensors to help track your heart rate 24/7, your sleep if you decide to wear it to bed, and your blood oxygen levels. It can take an electrocardiogram for you, and even measures skin temperature for cycle tracking, which is very useful for family planning. There’s also Fall Detection, which can detect if you’ve taken a hard fall and even call emergency services for you. This is especially useful if you live alone.

Tracking workouts is also easy with the Apple Watch Series 9, and it even has automatic workout detection, so it can recognize if you’re in the middle of a workout already and log that for you.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also has the new Double Tap feature. By tapping your index finger and thumb together twice, you can do things like answer calls, dismiss notifications, turn off your alarm, and control audio with a single hand. The actions that Double Tap can perform are still limited, but it’s very useful to have when your hands are full.

Apple’s watchOS 10 software is already loaded on the Apple Watch Series 9, and it has a lot of nice improvements. For one, Siri now processes all commands on the Apple Watch itself, instead of over the cloud like before, thanks to the new S9 chip and a faster Neural Engine. There’s also the new Smart Stack, which presents multiple useful widgets when you turn the Digital Crown.

Battery life on the Apple Watch Series 9 can last between a day or two, depending on whether or not you track workouts or sleep. But it supports fast charging, so you can get about 80% charge in 45 minutes.

For $300 for the 41mm Apple Watch Series 9, you’re getting a ton of great features. This is a deal that’s hard to pass up.