The best Prime Day foldable phone deals of 2024: Samsung, Google, Motorola

By

Prime Day deals are underway, with plenty of great offers going on right now. In particular, if you’re looking for excellent Prime Day smartphone deals, you’re in luck. For those looking for the deepest discounts and the most stylish and modern designs, how about the foldable phone deals currently going on? We’ve tracked them all down and included some info on how to choose the right foldable phone for you this Prime Day. Here’s everything you need to know so you can score a great new phone for less than usual. These deals cross over with Motorola Prime Day deals, Samsung Prime Day deals, and Google Pixel Prime Day deals.

Best Samsung foldable phone Prime Day deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

In the foldable phone world, Samsung is best known for its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones, with both proving very popular for anyone checking out the best folding phones. Makers of some seriously premium devices, here’s the best Samsung foldable phone Prime Day deals right now so you can save some cash on a phone that you’re going to love for a long time to come.

Best Google foldable phone Prime Day deals

A person holding the Google Pixel Fold with the screen open.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Fold is Google’s only foldable phone but it’s a good one thanks to its solid build quality, great cover display size, and fast performance. As you’d expect from Google, it also runs Android very well so it’s perfect if you prefer a stock Android OS experience. Predictably pricey, here are the best Google foldable phone Prime Day deals so you can enjoy it for a little less than usual.

  • Google Pixel Fold 5G 256GB —

More foldable phone Prime Day deals we love

Moo on the Motorola Razr Plus's cover screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Check out the best folding phones and you’ll notice there are some great foldable phones from Motorola and OnePlus which are also great options for anyone seeking a phone that can fold out to be so much bigger than you’d think. Products like the Motorola Razr and OnePlus Open are a great change of pace. Here are the other foldable phone Prime Day deals that you should definitely consider buying today.

  • Motorola razr+ 256GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 512GB (Pre-order) —
  • OnePlus Open 512GB —
  • SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB (Pre-order) —

How to choose a foldable phone on Prime Day

If you’re looking for a new phone and you’re keen to go for a foldable model, immediately head to our look at the best foldable phones. They’re seriously cool phones thanks to being foldable so they look futuristic while packing in a larger screen than most, without taking up more room in your pocket. If you’re looking to buy one, here’s a quick overview of what to expect and what to look for.

As with any purchase, you need to think about what you can afford. That potentially goes even more so for foldable phones as many of them cost a lot more than even flagship phones. Samsung and Google are on the higher end of the scale with Motorola proving much more affordable, so have a good think about what you can afford.

From there, think about if you want a foldable or a flip phone. The latter is cheaper but less powerful and stylish than a foldable one so there’s a trade-off between budget and features here. Thinking of features, what do you want your phone to do? It’s important to have a great screen and all these models will offer that but what else?

One highlight is to check out the cameras that your potential foldable phone offers. It’s likely you’ll want to take a lot of photos because pretty much everyone does. Make sure your phone gets the best out of the experience.

It’s also important to read up on how good your foldable phone is at multitasking so you can easily switch between apps and reap the most benefits from your new and foldable screen.

Storage and battery life are also useful. Generally, you can upgrade storage at a later date via a microSD card but it’s worth double checking your phone purchase is compatible. Battery life is something you’re stuck with so if you don’t want to be low on charge at the end of the day, be aware of which phones are best for longevity. That’s where phones like the OnePlus Open having fast charge support can take out the sting of needing to regularly recharge.

How we chose these foldable phone Prime Day deals

We feature a ton of different Prime Day deals here. We’re experts in the field as every day, we seek out the best deals covering a wide range of products. In all cases, we focus on two things — that the item is worth your money and that we’ve found the cheapest price.

That means scouring the internet for all the best prices. We spend plenty of time each day searching the internet and looking at all the major retailers to find the best price for each foldable phone we feature here. We weigh up if the price includes extra storage or any free accessories, as well as look at potential trade-in deals that might help.

Alongside that, we understand the market. We know what the best foldable phones are and why you might want to consider one over a different one, ensuring we only feature the absolute best. It’s not a great deal if the phone in question isn’t very good so we only focus on foldable phones that are genuinely worth your time. The kind of foldable phones that we’d use in our daily life so we know they’re worth recommending to others.

After all, a great Prime Day foldable phone deal is only great if it’s a good discount on a similarly good phone.

