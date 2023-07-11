Prime Day is here, and that’s good news if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, and if you’re looking to purchase one outright without committing immediately to a carrier or to monthly payment plans. Amazon has more than 100 unlocked phones seeing huge discounts today, as well as some additional smartphone accessories. These Prime Day phone deals include discounts on some of the best phones you can find on the market. Of particular note are some of the best Android phones that you’ll find in this sale, and you’ll even find some options that rank up there with the best phones for kids.

Why you should shop unlocked phones this Prime Day

There’s so many things you can do with a smartphone these days that there’s few that can’t live up to most people’s needs. Prime Day is seeing so many discounts on unlocked phones that it’s probably best to start with the lowest prices. Motorola is a name brand smartphone maker, and the Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 model is seeing , which is a savings of $65 from its regular price. It has a 6.5-inch screen and includes free one-day shipping. Another quality phone at a low price is the newest version of the TCL 40XL. It’s and has 256GB of storage space for housing all sorts of fun games and apps.

And speaking of games, you’re likely even to find some of the best gaming smartphones among this Prime Day sale. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on the higher end of things when it comes to pricing, but its price is currently dropped $250 to . It has a large screen that’s great for getting lost in games. The Google Pixel 6a is seeing a large discount as well, and it’s a well-priced phone that should fit the needs of most Android phone users. The Pixel 6a for Prime Day, which will save you $100 from its regular price.

You’re going to want to click over to Amazon as soon as you can to ensure you land a great price on an unlocked smartphone. There’s only so much inventory, and we know for certain many of these deals will end when Prime Day ends.

