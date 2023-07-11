 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day: Over 100 unlocked phones just had their prices slashed

Andrew Morrisey
By
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Phone Deals

Prime Day is here, and that’s good news if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, and if you’re looking to purchase one outright without committing immediately to a carrier or to monthly payment plans. Amazon has more than 100 unlocked phones seeing huge discounts today, as well as some additional smartphone accessories. These Prime Day phone deals include discounts on some of the best phones you can find on the market. Of particular note are some of the best Android phones that you’ll find in this sale, and you’ll even find some options that rank up there with the best phones for kids.

Why you should shop unlocked phones this Prime Day

There’s so many things you can do with a smartphone these days that there’s few that can’t live up to most people’s needs. Prime Day is seeing so many discounts on unlocked phones that it’s probably best to start with the lowest prices. Motorola is a name brand smartphone maker, and the Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 model is seeing , which is a savings of $65 from its regular price. It has a 6.5-inch screen and includes free one-day shipping. Another quality phone at a low price is the newest version of the TCL 40XL. It’s and has 256GB of storage space for housing all sorts of fun games and apps.

And speaking of games, you’re likely even to find some of the best gaming smartphones among this Prime Day sale. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on the higher end of things when it comes to pricing, but its price is currently dropped $250 to . It has a large screen that’s great for getting lost in games. The Google Pixel 6a is seeing a large discount as well, and it’s a well-priced phone that should fit the needs of most Android phone users. The Pixel 6a for Prime Day, which will save you $100 from its regular price.

Related

You’re going to want to click over to Amazon as soon as you can to ensure you land a great price on an unlocked smartphone. There’s only so much inventory, and we know for certain many of these deals will end when Prime Day ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
The 5 best Prime Day phone deals you can shop today
Samsung Galaxy S23 showing Instagram feed

There are some fantastic Prime Day phone deals around at the moment. In fact, there are so many, we thought we'd help you out by picking out the five best Prime Day deals for phones today, so you don't have to spend a long time looking for yourself. Read on while we guide you through our five highlights -- each being ideal for different budgets and needs, and all involving some of the best phone brands around.
Apple iPhone SE (2022) -- $149, was $379

The iPhone SE (2022) has always been small in size yet big in value. The value with this deal is even better although there is a catch -- the phone is locked to Simple Mobile. If that isn't an issue though, you're getting a seriously good phone for not much. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP wide camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera, while the A15 Bionic chip remains pretty speedy for whatever apps or games you want to use. Touch ID support, IP67 water resistance, and 5G support all add to the benefits this phone provides.

Read more
Google Pixel Watch has never been cheaper than it is for Prime Day
Google Pixel Watch worn on a man's wrist, showing the Pacific watch face.

If you've had your eyes on the Google Pixel Watch but you missed the chance to buy the wearable device when it fell to its lowest price this year of $256 from $350, Amazon's Prime Day deals are here to give you another opportunity. The smartwatch is currently even more affordable at just $250 following a $100 discount, but if you want to get it for this cheap, you're going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible. The Google Pixel Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches, so expect stocks to run out quickly.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch features a gorgeous 1.2-inch AMOLED screen that challenges the displays of the best smartwatches, and it's protected from scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass. The wearable device is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen sensor, it can take an electrocardiogram and monitor your sleep, and you can have it track your workouts across more than 40 exercises. These features are supported by Fitbit technology, and every purchase of the Google Pixel Watch comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for deeper insights into your health.

Read more
Usually $500, the Garmin Forerunner 745 is $280 for Prime Day
garmin forerunner 745 news

The Garmin Forerunner 745 dropped to just $285 earlier this year, but it's even cheaper in this year's Prime Day smartwatch deals at just $280, for savings of $220 from its sticker price of $500. If you've been planning to buy a fitness-focused wearable device, this is the offer that you wouldn't want to miss. However, since there's always a lot of demand for Garmin smartwatches, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase as fast as possible as we're not sure if Amazon's stocks will last until the end of Prime Day.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 745
If you check out our lists of the best smartwatches and the best fitness trackers, you'll see Garmin products in both of them. That's because it's one of the top brands for wearable devices, and you'll see why once you're wearing the Garmin Forerunner 745. Garmin's Forerunner series are designed to meet the needs of runners and triathletes, and the Garmin Forerunner 745 is capable of accurately tracking running, swimming, and biking activity using multiple satellite systems to help it analyze more data and help you reach your race potential.

Read more