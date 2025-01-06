MagSafe-like charging will come to Google and Samsung phones this year

Google and Samsung phones will be receiving Qi2 wireless charging, the answer to Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging, this year.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) said in a press release ahead of CES 2025 on Monday that the “acceleration” of native Qi2 wireless charging support will be rolling out to more Android phones throughout the year, including the Samsung Galaxy and Google’s Pixel line of phones. Both flagship companies confirmed their intentions to program Qi2 into their respective devices.

Recommended Videos

“We are excited to have such major Android manufacturers commit to delivering the Qi2 experience to their customers. This will accelerate the deployment of Qi2 in general, but also Qi2 solutions for public infrastructure and automotive interiors. It will give companies added confidence to invest in Qi2 deployment,” Fady Mishriki, WPC’s chair of the board of directors, said in the release. “Customers love the consistent fast charging experience a Qi2 certified charger delivers, and the wide range of innovative Qi2 accessories they can purchase.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The WPC announcing the rollout of Qi2 to Google and Samsung phones comes two years after the organization introduced the new wireless charging standard at CES 2023, offering faster charging and better efficiency than Qi wireless charging. Apple was the first to support Qi2 wireless charging for the iPhone 15, with only a few Android phones from unknown companies adopting it shortly after. We reported back in December that Samsung may introduce Qi2 wireless charging to the Samsung Galaxy S25, but with a new magnet case that won’t interfere with the functionality of the S Pen like some other magnetic cases have.

While Qi2 wireless charging does provide faster charging than its predecessor, it doesn’t charge as fast as wired charging does at any given time. Any speed boost is still appreciated, though, as is Qi2’s addition of magnets. MagSafe has been one of the best parts of the iPhone since it was added to the iPhone 12 in 2020, so finally getting a version of that for major Android phones is quite exciting.