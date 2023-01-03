The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023.

Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables.

Per the press release:

“Consumers and retailers have been telling us they’re confused concerning what devices are Qi certified and those that claim to work with Qi but are not Qi certified. This confusion can lead to a poor user experience and even safety issues,” says Paul Struhsaker, executive director of the consortium. “Our standard assures consumers that their devices are safe, efficient, and interoperable with other brands. Qi2 will be the global standard for wireless charging and provide consumers and retailers with that assurance.”

Apple is a member of the WPC, and Qi2 will be building off of the MagSafe technology that Apple made standard with the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 lineups. However, Qi2 isn’t using MagSafe specifically, but rather the new Magnetic Power Profile. which ensures that phones and other rechargeable battery-powered mobile products will be perfectly aligned with the charging devices for both energy efficiency and faster charging speeds. Think of the Magnetic Power Profile as a version of MagSafe that Google, Samsung, or any other company can easily implement into their devices.

Qi2 will effectively replace the current Qi standard of wireless chargers when it launches later in 2023. This new standard also opens up the market for accessories that aren’t compatible with current flat surfaces on charging pads. The first Qi2-certified mobile phones and chargers will be arriving in time for the 2023 holiday season.

With improved energy efficiency, the Qi2 standard will allow for faster charging on certain devices, as well as pave the road for faster wireless charging speeds that are safe and energy-efficient, and won’t end up damaging or shortening battery life on the device itself.

“Energy efficiency and sustainability are on everyone’s minds these days,” says Struhsaker. “Qi2’s perfect alignment improves energy efficiency by reducing the energy loss that can happen when the phone or the charger is not aligned. Just as important, Qi2 will greatly reduce the landfill waste associated with wired charger replacement due to plugs breaking and the stress placed on cords from daily connecting and disconnecting.”

MagSafe is one of my favorite features of the recent iPhone lineups. I hope this Qi2 certification for future wireless charging accessories means a universal equivalent of MagSafe for Android devices. At least right now, it sure looks like that’s what’s happening.

