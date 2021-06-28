  1. Mobile

Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered phones coming from Asus, Motorola, Honor, and more

By

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, an upgraded version of the current Snapdragon 888 chip found in many top smartphones, and various phone makers have already confirmed it will be powering future devices.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus has been given a power boost for a clock speed of just under 3.0GHz, compared to the Snapdragon 888’s 2.84GHz, plus the 6th generation of Qualcomm’s AI Engine for a 20% improvement in Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) performance. Like the Snapdragon 865 Plus released in 2020 it’s a gaming powerhouse, with all the same Snapdragon Elite Gaming features from the Snapdragon 888, plus updatable drivers for the best possible performance at all times. It shares many other features with the existing 888 platform, including the X60 5G modem and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Which phone makers will use the new Snapdragon 888 Plus chip? Several companies have already pledged to include the processor in the near future, and some have been surprisingly candid about the devices we should expect.

Phone makers commit to Snapdragon 888 Plus

Asus will use the Snapdragon 888 Plus in a future ROG Phone, which is explicitly made to appeal to gamers. Asus used the Snapdragon 865 Plus inside the ROG Phone 3, but it only announced the ROG Phone 5 with the Snapdragon 888 in March, meaning a sequel is a year away. However, it’s possible Asus could launch a special revised edition of the phone, similar to the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition, with the new chip inside before then.

Motorola has said it will use the Snapdragon 888 Plus chip in its “portfolio,” without specifically mentioning a device. This is a surprise, as Motorola has not concentrated on flagship, high-spec smartphones for a while, preferring to release low and mid-range devices like the Moto G Power. At the end of 2020, Motorola’s parent company Lenovo teased a Snapdragon 888-powered Motorola phone would arrive, but no device has been released yet.

Newly single smartphone company Honor has stated the forthcoming Honor Magic 3 will use the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. No longer owned by Huawei, Honor is able to release phones with Qualcomm chips and with Google’s Android software and Mobile Services, and has recently confirmed the Magic 3 will arrive in the near future.

Xiaomi will use the Snapdragon 888 Plus in a future smartphone, as will Vivo, but neither have said when a device with the new chip will arrive. Xiaomi uses the Snapdragon 888 in its Mi 11 range, and Vivo packages the chip inside the X60 Pro Plus. Neither company used the Snapdragon 865 Plus chip.

So far, Samsung has not gone on record saying it will use the Snapdragon 888 Plus chip yet, but it previously used the Snapdragon 865 Plus in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It’s possible Lenovo and Red Magic will also release gaming smartphones with the new processor, as both used the 865 Plus in the past.

When will phones be announced?

Qualcomm expects phones with the Snapdragon 865 Plus chip to be announced between July and September this year, so we don’t have long to wait until the first devices with it are revealed.

Editors' Recommendations

Lenovo goes big on Android tablets, and we mean really big

lenovo android tablets yoga tab 13 news m7 hand

A new iPhone SE with 5G is coming in 2022, but it may have the same old design

iPhone SE 2020 Camera Bump

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 review: The right smartwatch, launched at the wrong time

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 face-on, on the wrist.

The best Fitbit Charge 4 deal right now is at Amazon for Prime Day

fitbit charge 4 deal amazon black friday 2020 lifestyle image

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 deal is at Walmart for Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deal right now is at Amazon for Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 deal right now is at Amazon for Prime Day

samsung galaxy s21 preview first impressions ultra 11

The best Beats Solo Pro headphones deal right now is at Walmart for Prime Day

beats solo pro with apple family

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deal right now is at Amazon for Prime Day

apple airpods pro ipad mini lg un7070 4k tv dell xps 13 samsung galaxy note 20 deals amazon best buy screen 1500x1000

The best Amazon Echo Buds deal right now is at Amazon for Prime Day

Amazon Echo Buds

The best Echo Frames deal right now is at Amazon for Prime Day

amazon echo frames arrive sunglass blue light form sunglasses lifestyle 1 of 5

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals for 2021: The best sales you can still shop

Fitbit Versa