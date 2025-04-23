 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses’ live translation feature is like a personal Babel Fish

By
A Ray-Ban Meta Glasses wearer talks to another person using live translation.
Meta

If you wear Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, you won’t have too much trouble breaking language barriers with family members or locals on your next international vacation. Meta has announced it is rolling out the live translation feature to every Ray-Ban Meta Glasses user.

The company announced in a blog post that it’s bringing live translation to every market where Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are sold starting Wednesday. All you need to do is say, “Hey Meta, start live translation,” and the glasses will translate dialogue from someone who speaks English, Spanish, Italian, and French into your preferred language. In other words, they’ll act as your personal Babel Fish from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Recommended Videos

Here’s an added bonus: If you downloaded the language into your Ray-Ban Meta Glasses before the latest update, you won’t be required to be connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network in order to use live translation. That means the glasses will be able to translate not only what they’re hearing, but also what they’re seeing, which is useful if you’re trying to read the signs for directions or the menu for dinner at a restaurant while traveling to another country.

Related

Meta teased the live translation feature at its Connect 2024 event last September, and allowed members of the Early Access program to test it out in select countries three months later.

In addition to live translation rolling out to every Ray-Ban Meta Glasses owner, Meta is giving you the ability to “send and receive direct messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls from Instagram on your glasses.” You’ll also be able to purchase new color lens combinations for the Skyler frame style, including Transitions Sapphire lenses for the new Skyler Shiny Chalky Gray frame, and G15 Green lenses or Clear lenses with the Skyler Shiny Black frame.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
I’m replacing my normal glasses with smart glasses. Here’s why
A person wearing Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses.

I wear glasses so I can see what I’m doing. This means I have to wear them all the time, so they have to be light, comfortable, and stylish. Smart glasses made over the past few years have never really ticked all these boxes, and getting prescription lenses in them was usually a pain, too. So much as I wanted to, I could never consider living with them as I do my non-smart pair.

But then the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses came along. Could they be the first pair I could wear all the time? I think so, and I’m embarking on a long-term test to find out.
What makes me think they will work?

Read more
Nomad’s always desirable glow-in-the-dark Apple Watch band is back
The Nomad Rocky Point Band.

If you missed out on Nomad’s fantastic, limited edition glow in the dark Apple Watch Sport Band which was released at the beginning of the year, you’re about to get another chance to get one. Nomad has a brand new glow in the dark band to reveal, and this time it’s made for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. 

The new glow in the dark model is based on Nomad’s Rocky Point Band. While it’s compatible with all 49mm, 46mm, 45mm, 44mm, and 42mm Apple Watch models, the fluoroelastomer is waterproof and shouldn’t tear, and the shape of the underside will help reduce sweat and keep your wrist cool, so it’s ideal for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. What’s more, the hardware — which comes in black or natural silver — is made of titanium to match the case of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. 

Read more
Pinterest looks to get ahead of school smartphone ban with new test for teens
Pinterest logo appears on phone screen.

While Instagram is telling teens to take a break from the app after an hour-long scrolling session, Pinterest is taking things a step further -- in the classroom. The popular visual board app is testing a new pop-up prompt for young users in the U.S. and Canada encouraging them to close the app and turn off notifications during the school day.

According to a report from The Verge, Pinterest said it's conducting a large-scale test on the pop-up prompt to help teenagers focus on their schoolwork to get ahead of the smartphone bans that are being enforced in schools across North America and around the world. When teens get the urge to scroll through Pinterest for photo editing ideas during class, a prompt will appear on their feed that reads, "Focus is a beautiful thing. Stay in the moment by putting Pinterest down and pausing notifs until the school bell rings."

Read more