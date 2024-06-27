 Skip to main content
Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra, Razr 2024, and Razr Plus 2024: What’s different?

By
The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) and Razr (2024) next to each other.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Motorola is at it again with its love of naming its smartphones differently depending on where they are sold. If you live in the U.S. and want to buy the latest 2024 versions of its compact foldable smartphones, you have the choice of either the Motorola Razr 2024 or the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, but if you’re in the U.K. and want to do the same, you’ll get either the Motorola Razr 50 or Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

This will explain why you may see both mentioned when searching for the phones online and why you may see reviews of the Razr 2024 and not the Razr 50. It’s all a bit confusing, and it’s all Motorola’s own doing. However, apart from the names, are they actually different phones? Luckily, there’s an easy answer to this: No, they’re exactly the same.

That’s right, whether you can buy the Razr 50 Ultra or the Razr Plus 2024, you’re getting the same smartphone. They both have a 6.9-inch pOLED internal screen, a 4-inch pOLED cover screen, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a 4,000mAh battery, and a pair of 50-megapixel cameras. It’s the same with the Razr 50 and Razr 2024, where the two phones share the same specification, consisting of a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, a 6.9-inch inner screen, a 3.6-inch cover screen, and a 4,200mAh battery.

All three colors of the Motorola Razr 2024.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It seems Motorola will offer the same range of bright, fun colors for both the models too. The Razr 50 Ultra will come in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink colors, while the Razr 50 will come in Koala Grey, Beach Sand, and Spritz Orange. You’ll get the same color choice in the U.S. when you buy the Razr 2024 or the Razr Plus 2024. Is that it? There really are no differences at all, apart from the names and where they will be sold?

Almost, as there are some differences in release date to understand.

The $1,000 Motorola Razr Plus 2024 and $700 Motorola Razr 2024 will be available to preorder on July 10 and will be ready for release on July 24. In the U.K., the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will cost 999 British pounds and will be available to buy on June 26 through Motorola’s online store. It will be released through carriers on July 19. The Motorola Razr 50 doesn’t have a final release date yet but is expected to be available in “early July” for 799 British pounds.

That’s it. The Motorola Razr 2024 is the Motorola Razr 50, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and vice versa. Thanks, Motorola, for all the unnecessary confusion.

