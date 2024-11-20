Yes, Reddit is down. Here’s everything you need to know

Bad news, fellow Redditors. If you’re trying to browse your favorite subreddit right now, you’re probably unable to. Why? Because Reddit appears to be down due to technical difficulties.

What’s going on with the outage? Do we know when it’ll be back up? Here’s a recap of everything we know.

Why is Reddit down?

On the Reddit status website, the company indicates an “unresolved incident” taking place on November 20. The company confirms “degraded performance for reddit.com,” which appears to be accurate.

Attempting to visit the Reddit desktop site returns the following error: “upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure.” The mobile app isn’t working either; opening it shows the following message: “Sorry about that. There was an error loading content.”

The reason for the outage is unclear, but what is certain is that things aren’t working.

When did Reddit go down?

Looking at Down Detector, reports of Reddit being down spiked a little after 3 p.m. ET on November 20. Looking at X, user reports on the social media site started coming in around that time, too.

The outage also appears to be fairly widespread. Reports on Down Detector are coming in from Detroit, New York, Tampa (Florida), San Francisco, Seattle, and other cities across the U.S.

When will Reddit be back up?

Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/PLSwLrcuYd — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) November 20, 2024

At this point, we don’t know. Reddit is aware of the issue and is investigating a fix, but it’s unclear how long it will take to resolve everything. We’ll keep an eye out and report back when that changes.