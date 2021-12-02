  1. Mobile

Reddit is getting more interactive with new real-time features for mobile

Jesse Hollington
By

Reddit fans should soon feel more connected with their fellow Redditors, thanks to a handful of new real-time features that the service is rolling out today. You’ll now be able to see upvotes, downvotes, and comments all changing as they happen, without needing to refresh or visit the thread. Not only will the numbers change right away, but you’ll also see a nice animation to bring it to your attention.

Comment counts will also get the same treatment, increasing as soon as someone shares a new comment, while typing indicators will also now pop up when two or more Redditors are writing comments at the same time. This will be shown via anonymized avatars, so you won’t know who is typing until they actually share their post, but you’ll at least have an idea of how many others are crafting their own responses.

Animated live upvote counter on Reddit

Reddit is taking this a step further with reading indicators, letting you know when five or more folks are reading a post. A group of anonymous avatars and a count will show up at the top of the comment section.

Lastly, a new comment pill will appear when users share comments while you’re reading a post, so you’ll know immediately if there’s more to see. Clicking on the new comment indicator will show the newest comments and expand the view to highlight live comments in real time.

These new features are rolling out today across the entire Reddit service, including the Android and iOS apps, so you should see them appearing soon. While it sounds like they’ll be enabled by default, they’re entirely optional features, so you can turn them off in settings if you prefer to keep using Reddit in the more traditional way.

Editors' Recommendations

Future Intel Evo laptops could require highly improved webcams

asus zenbook 14x oled review webcam

Google unwraps several new and festive holiday features for Android

google announces festive new holiday features for android family bell feature

Nvidia confirms the 12GB RTX 2060 — and it will arrive next week

Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review

Best GPU deals for December 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

The best 85-inch TV deals for December 2021

TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

Best 70-inch TV Deals for December 2021

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Best 75-inch TV deals for December 2021

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Best 65-inch TV Deals for December 2021

Vizio 65 inch TV

Best 50-inch TV Deals for December 2021

Samsung QLED 50 Inch TV on Gradient Background.

These top-rated Bose wireless earbuds are $199 at Best Buy today

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is still at its Cyber Monday price

surface pro 7 vs plus performance

Get this 43-inch Fire TV for just $270 at Best Buy today

best black friday tv deals 50 inch insignia 4k fire 350 was 450

Best VPN deals and sales for December 2021

Man holding phone running VPN to browse anonymously.