Reddit says Blackberry is back, but take it with a grain of salt

Despite numerous efforts to save and/or revive the brand over the years, most people have accepted that Blackberry phones have gone the way of the dodo. However, a Reddit post suggests a UK-based startup is quietly working to resurrect the Blackberry Classic and more where the last attempts from Onward Mobility failed.

Reddit user u/coldheartedsigma shared the news to the Blackberry subreddit, but couldn’t provide the brand or show the complete design as they had “signed an NDA.” The post didn’t share much information, but it did mention specs including 5G, an AMOLED display, and 12GB of RAM with either 256 or 512GB of storage.

Supposedly, the new version of Blackberry will run Android 15, support some level of generative AI, and have a capacitive keyboard. There’s also supposedly a roadmap in the works for multiple QWERTY-based devices, and the startup is “negotiating exclusive licensing for Blackberry patents.”

u/coldheartedsigma shared the above image, but edited the end result “not to get in trouble.” Unfortunately, the image is edited to the point that it’s nearly impossible to glean any information from. We can make out the phrase “Blackberry Patents” and “QWERTY,” as well as “The world’s first.” All other text is too obscured.

The post was met with a fair amount of skepticism, and we also encourage readers to take this with a potentially unhealthy does of sodium. While Blackberry has an enthusiastic fan base, this post isn’t indicative of much besides rumor. The original poster is a relatively new Reddit user and doesn’t have a track record to go from.

They also responded to another user and said, “Nobody said anything about reviving Blackberry. Blackberry are no longer in the smartphone sphere, and as such their name cannot be used by others.” If this startup succeeds in manufacturing a device akin to a Blackberry, it will likely be a phone with a similar design rather than one carrying the same name.