Walmart is selling refurbished iPads for $99 today

The iPad Air 9.7-inch with Apple A7 chip, USA Essentials wireless earbuds, an iPad case, and an iPad screen shield.
While Amazon flashes huge Prime Day deals in our face, Walmart is quietly stealing the show when it comes to Prime Day iPad deals. The standout this week is the super cheap refurbished iPad as part of Walmart Prime Day deals. Who says Walmart deals are only good if they’re for a brand-new product? For $100, you’ll be able to take home a refurbished Apple iPad Air 9.7-inch model with Apple’s A7 chip, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 16GB of storage. Other bundle items include a set of USA Essential wireless earbuds, a protective case, screen shield, and charger. 

Why you should buy the refurbished Apple iPad Air 9.7-inch

Whether you’re a student looking for an inexpensive tablet to take notes on, or a working professional that needs a reliable way to mirror graphs and spreadsheets to a projector, each generation of the iPad Air has prioritized portability and performance. This particular model (the Air A7) uses an older Apple processor, but that doesn’t mean your tablet is going to run slow. In fact, Amazon’s refurb process involves rigorous testing to ensure the iPad runs as close to like-new condition as possible. 

Delivering max clock speeds of 1.3GHz, the iPad Air A7 uses a PowerVR G6430 GPU and 1GB of RAM. As mentioned, internal storage is capped at 16GB, and this is a Wi-Fi only version of the Air A7. In terms of resolution, the Air A7 brings 2048 x 1536 specs to the table, along with up to 10 hours of battery life. 

One of the extra-nice things about promos like this is getting one or two accessories for free. As for the Air A7 bundle, the provided wireless earbuds sound good and are comfortable to wear (but should check out our list of true wireless earbud deals). 

Considering this is a refurbished offer, we’re not sure how long this package price is going to last. But if you’ve been scouring Prime Day Apple deals in search of a low-cost iPad, now’s your chance to own one, plus a few other items, for only $100!

