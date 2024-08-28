 Skip to main content
Repairing your broken Pixel 9 Pro XL could be quite challenging

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sitting upright outside.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The right-to-repair movement has been gaining traction for a long time, and many companies are trying to make it easier for people to replace a battery or fix a broken screen instead of forcing them to purchase a new phone. The tech whizzes at iFixit recently disassembled the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL to determine how easy it was to access various components, and the results are somewhere in the middle.

At the start of the video, we see the iFixit tech removing the front of the phone to reach the internal components. Unfortunately, doing so results in a broken screen — something that’s common among “screen access” designs. That said, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a similar build to that of the iPhone 14 and allows you to remove the back panel to replace the battery, reducing the risk of damaging the display.

Google has promised the Pixel 9 Pro XL is incredibly durable compared to other models, and the reason lies in its design. Multiple plates support the internal components and distribute impact across the entire frame. These plates can be seen during the disassembly. While this does make it safer against drops, it also results in a much more complicated disassembly process.

The tech in the video struggled to remove the battery, even looping in two other people to hold the phone down and applying isopropyl alcohol to loosen the adhesive. Those steps weren’t enough, and while the battery eventually did release, it was a messy process that left a sticky residue behind — not something you want around sensitive electronic components.

I’ve built numerous computers and removed my fair share of electronics, but watching the Pixel 9 Pro XL teardown video intimidated me. I would leave anything beyond a basic repair to someone with more experience.

Google has promised seven years of software updates; according to Pixel documentation, users can expect updates until August 2031. That’s a long time, especially considering the speed at which technology advances. By then, the current generation is likely to be completely obsolete.

So what’s the result? Google has made strides in the right direction, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement. In the video, iFixit gave the Pixel 9 Pro XL a 5/10 for repairability, a score I would agree with. It’s possible, but not a project for beginners. The front- and rear-panel access makes it easier to get to the most commonly replaced parts, but if you need to dig deeper into the internals for any reason, take careful notes.

