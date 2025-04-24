 Skip to main content
Revisit the Apple Watch ads that launched it exactly 10 years ago

By
Apple - Apple Watch - Reveal

Following years of speculation, Apple finally announced its intention to enter the smartwatch sector in September 2014, releasing the first Apple Watch the following year on April 24. 

Exactly a decade on, now is as good a time as any to revisit the ads that gave everyone their very first look at Apple’s debut smartwatch.

The first ad (top) was the big reveal that took place in the fall of 2014, offering interested folks their first look at the upcoming device. Apple’s characteristically slick video kicks off by showing the Apple Watch at close quarters — so close in fact that it’s impossible to make out any true watch-like features.

It’s not until about 40 seconds in that we get the first glimpse of the display, along with the Digital Crown used for scrolling, zooming, and reaching the home screen, among other functions. Next comes confirmation of the Apple Watch’s square design, a look that many analysts and insiders had been expecting. 

Apple’s choice of a square shape was distinctive and has become a key part of the watch’s identity. Commentators at the time noted that the square design was more efficient for showing text, notifications, and app content compared to a circular screen, though many rival smartwatches have managed just fine with a round display.

As Apple’s ad progresses, we see more of the watch, including the case and various straps. The appearance of the gold and rose gold cases offer an early hint at the company’s ambitions for a line of luxury Apple Watches — a line that it later dropped. 

The second ad (below) came out in March 2015, a month before the watch’s release. This one focused more on the device’s apps and features, and perhaps most surprising is how familiar they still look today. 

Over the years, Apple has slimmed down the Apple Watch and given it a larger display. It also introduced the more affordable Apple Watch SE in 2020 and the larger, more rugged Apple Watch Ultra in 2022. 

The tech giant is expected to stick to its annual upgrade cycle with the Apple Watch Series, so look out for the 11th edition later this year, most likely in September. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
