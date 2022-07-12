Looking for the best Ring Floodlight Cam Prime Day deal? We have one for you. The $200 Ring Floodlight Cam is now at $150, giving you $50 off. This is one of the best Prime Day deals, so grab it quickly.

Why you should buy the Ring Floodlight Cam

If you’re looking for the best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals, get your hands on this Ring Floodlight Cam Prime Day deal ASAP. At 25% off, you get a high-quality 1080p HD camera offering crystal clear views of what’s happening around your home.

If that’s not enough, the device comes with motion-activated LED floodlights so you never have to stumble in the dark again. This is also helpful for your visitors, who can feel a warm welcome at your door before you go greet them. You also get all the notifications straight to your favorite device so you don’t have to physically go see who is at your door. It is also great for deliveries, as you can simply ask your delivery person to drop your order at the door and verify the product before bringing it inside the house.

Adding to the convenience is the fact that it works with Amazon Alexa. You can just ask Alexa to pull up the video and see who is at the door without moving an inch. This feature is helpful for users with disabilities, as well as busy professionals who can’t always keep an eye on the door. We like that this Ring Floodlight Cam Prime Day deal can be combined with other Prime Day smart home deals so you can combine the best features and create an efficient security system.

But don’t let this get you worried about the camera invading your privacy. The best part about this Ring Floodlight Cam Prime Day deal is that the device lets you customize your own motion detection zones, so there’s surveillance only where you want it to be. To keep things more secure, you can use the best encrypted messaging apps to ensure your sensitive information doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. We also recommend saving these videos to cloud storage apps that encrypt your data.

The best Prime Day deals like these don’t last too long, so don’t delay. If you’ve been waiting to buy a cam, take advantage of the Ring Floodlight Cam Prime Day deal and keep your house safe without burning a hole in your pocket.

