Surprising Google Pixel 10 price leak suggests some handsets devices could be cheaper

This week has seen a flurry of info about the upcoming Pixel 10 devices from Google, including information on their (possibly disappointing) cameras. That’s in addition to information on the size of the Pixel 10 Fold, and an earlier leak showing a render of the base device. Now, a new report has information about the pricing of the devices as well — though take the numbers with a grain of salt, as they may or may not be accurate.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the pricing for the Pixel 10 series will see some increases, some decreases, and some staying the same compared to the previous Pixel 9 models. The report claims to have data from a Google insider source, saying that the upcoming lineup will include a Pixel base model, two Pro models, a budget A model, and a foldable.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how the reported pricing breaks down. The current Pixel Fold will decrease in price over the years to $1,500 in 2028, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold model going for $1,600. The Pixel 10 Pro XL will see an increase to $1,200, while the Pixel 10 Pro will stay at $1,000. The Pixel 10 base model will stay at $800, and the budget A model will stay at $500, making it a strong value pick.

That could make sense, as the pricing makes a larger differentiation between the various phones. Previously, there could be as little as $100 difference between models in the Pixel lineups, giving consumers more pause over whether to splurge for an upgrade.

However, these numbers are far from certain, so don’t start budgeting just yet. As Android Police points out, now is a particularly bad time to make pricing predictions as the current tariff situation in the US is still up in the air, and it’s generally difficult to predict what costs will go into a smartphone years in advance of its launch.