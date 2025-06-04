 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung silently outs the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 names

We've spotted the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 names in a Samsung image

By
A person holding the half-open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung has teased us with what appears to be an upcoming ‘Ultra’ version of its next foldable phone, but it appears the South Korean firm has inadvertently also confirmed the names for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

While the press release itself doesn’t name either device, Samsung has included a teasing GIF image which shows us the silhouette of a foldable device – presumably the ‘Ultra’ handset described in the copy.

Recommended Videos

Again, this image doesn’t drop any names visually… but I did spot the file name for the image holds information which, up until now, has not been announced by the firm. Samsung has named the image “Galaxy-Z-Fold7-Z-Flip7-Pre-tease-Bartype_1920x1080.gif“.

Related: 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Everything we know so far

As you can see in the image below, the file name in the URL bar not only name drops the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but interesting also the Z Flip 7.

A URL showing the file name of Samsung's foldable teaser image - with Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 included in the name
Digital Trends / Samsung

It’s unclear why the latter would also be included in a file name of an image which clearly shows a fold device and not a flip – but it’s also curious the names were included in this way at all.

Surprising reveal, unsurprising names

Considering the Z Fold naming convention can be traced all the way back to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from 2020, it’s hardly a surprise that Samsung’s foldable updates for 2025 will continue the numerical increments we’ve seen over the years (unless Samsung pulls a major iOS 19 to iOS 26 rebranding project on us).

The Galaxy Z Fold Z and Z Flip 7 names were very much expected to be used when the next generation handsets are announced later this year – possibly as soon as next month. What is surprising however, is the manner of the initial name drop.

Is this a minor slip-up in the image-naming department, or a niche Easter egg Samsung put into the world to see if it would be spotted?

What we really want to know is whether the teased ‘Ultra’ handset will be an additional handset alongside the Fold 7 and Flip 7, giving us a trio of new foldables, or if the Fold will just see Ultra added to its name from now on. There may not be long to wait, if reports of a July launch are accurate.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch event
Close-up view of the camera module on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung is about to launch its most ambitious smartphone in years later this week, one that brings back the fondly remembered “Edge” moniker. The Korean electronics giant’s next offering is the Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra-slim phone that was first showcased earlier this year and will finally get the full launch treatment. 

The online event kicks off at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET on May 12 for those of you in the US, instead of multiple on-ground events across different regions.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might favor power over price
Side profile of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch later this year, offering flagship-level performance and features at a more affordable price. While it's long been expected to launch with the Exynos 2400e chip, a new report suggests Samsung might go with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 instead, citing production issues with Samsung Foundry.

The report comes from NotebookCheck's Anil Ganti via one of their internal sources. According to the source, Samsung still intends to launch the Galaxy S25 FE with the Exynos 2400e, but the company has a backup plan in case production issues arise, and that's the Dimensity 9400. While Samsung has previously used Mediatek chips in the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, it poses several notable downsides versus the Exynos.

Read more
Samsung’s first tri-fold handset could be a game-changer for company
Samsung Flex G display concept in two sizes.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to use a next-generation silicon-carbon battery in its first-ever tri-fold smartphone, anticipated to launch later this year. This new battery technology boasts a higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries, which can pack more power into a smaller space.

According to leaker PandaFlash (via Android Headlines) while the battery capacity in the tri-fold might remain under 5,000mAh to maintain a slim and lightweight design, the silicon-carbon composition could still deliver comparable battery life to larger conventional batteries. This move aligns with Samsung's ongoing efforts to create thinner Galaxy devices, with rumors suggesting the technology could also feature in the even slimmer Galaxy S26 series expected next year.

Read more