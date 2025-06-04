Samsung silently outs the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 names

Samsung has teased us with what appears to be an upcoming ‘Ultra’ version of its next foldable phone, but it appears the South Korean firm has inadvertently also confirmed the names for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

While the press release itself doesn’t name either device, Samsung has included a teasing GIF image which shows us the silhouette of a foldable device – presumably the ‘Ultra’ handset described in the copy.

Again, this image doesn’t drop any names visually… but I did spot the file name for the image holds information which, up until now, has not been announced by the firm. Samsung has named the image “Galaxy-Z-Fold7-Z-Flip7-Pre-tease-Bartype_1920x1080.gif“.

As you can see in the image below, the file name in the URL bar not only name drops the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but interesting also the Z Flip 7.

It’s unclear why the latter would also be included in a file name of an image which clearly shows a fold device and not a flip – but it’s also curious the names were included in this way at all.

Surprising reveal, unsurprising names

Considering the Z Fold naming convention can be traced all the way back to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from 2020, it’s hardly a surprise that Samsung’s foldable updates for 2025 will continue the numerical increments we’ve seen over the years (unless Samsung pulls a major iOS 19 to iOS 26 rebranding project on us).

The Galaxy Z Fold Z and Z Flip 7 names were very much expected to be used when the next generation handsets are announced later this year – possibly as soon as next month. What is surprising however, is the manner of the initial name drop.

Is this a minor slip-up in the image-naming department, or a niche Easter egg Samsung put into the world to see if it would be spotted?

What we really want to know is whether the teased ‘Ultra’ handset will be an additional handset alongside the Fold 7 and Flip 7, giving us a trio of new foldables, or if the Fold will just see Ultra added to its name from now on. There may not be long to wait, if reports of a July launch are accurate.