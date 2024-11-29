 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung accidentally revealed a bunch of One UI 7 details. Here they are

By
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray laying on a concrete bench.
Christine Romero-Chan. / Digital Trends

We have closely followed the development of One UI 7, Samsung’s Android 15-based operating system that’s due to launch in January. While there have been quite a few leaks, Samsung hasn’t officially provided many details — until now. Samsung’s Spanish website spilled roughly half a gallon of tea about One UI 7 and all the changes it will bring to your user experience.

The information was first spotted by @chunvn8888 on X. The user attached a screenshot from the Samsung website, which we then fed through Google Translate to double-check our understanding.

Recommended Videos

Lmaoooo https://t.co/vMHAh2ST3x https://t.co/C3T2RzWPab pic.twitter.com/M2MZupp6nW

&mdash; yawn (@chunvn8888) November 29, 2024

Related

In English, the screen says, “Introducing One UI 7, with more sophisticated and intuitive icons, a smart notification control center, a new lock screen with a quick view of your ongoing activities, and much more. Upgrade to one UI 7 and explore every detail.”

That said, the details might have gone live sooner than Samsung intended. Attempting to follow the shared link takes you back to the main Samsung page; the One UI 7 hub page looks like it’s been deactivated for the moment, but we discovered quite a bit before it went away.

One UI 7 would seem to focus heavily on AI capabilities, not that it comes as much of a surprise. The page also spoke of Circle to Search, Live Translate, and AI zoom, according to Android Authority. Those features are already present in earlier versions of One UI, so it isn’t clear whether they’re receiving an upgrade or if there will be a new aspect to their functionality.

The Sketch to Image feature is expanding its capabilities. The fine print mentioned that a Samsung account will be required, and that users can work with images as large as 12MP. However, any edits will add a visible watermark to the image to indicate it’s been generated with AI. There will also be broader child safety controls for the Galaxy Store.

One conspicuously absent key detail is a launch date. Samsung didn’t provide any details regarding the rollout of One UI 7, so we have no more idea than we did before on when exactly it might land on your device — but the existence of a webpage for it implies that it’s just around the corner.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Samsung’s long-awaited Wear OS 5 update is here. These are the smartwatches getting it
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra in July, both of which feature the Wear OS 5/One UI 6 Watch update. After a four-month wait, older Samsung watches are finally getting updated to the latest software.

As Samsung explains, Wear OS 5 will soon be available for the following smartwatches:

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 changed my mind about small smartwatches
A person wearing the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

I like large watches and the way they look on my wrist. Even outside of traditional watches, I gravitate towards the biggest size of smartwatch available. When I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, I wore the 44mm size and quite liked it. However, when I had the chance to try out the 40mm version, I decided it was a good opportunity to see if bigger was always better.

It turns out that for the Galaxy Watch 7, it’s not.
Is there really a difference?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm (left) and Galaxy Watch 7 40mm Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
I took four of the best phones to NYC for a wild camera test. Here are the results
close up photo of cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12 and Pixel 9 Pro

If you’re in the U.S. and looking for a smartphone camera that won’t let you down, there’s a strong chance that you’ll land on a phone from one of four phone makers: Samsung, Google, OnePlus, or Apple.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is widely regarded as having the best smartphone telephoto lens in the U.S., thanks to its 10x zoom. Google continues to work wonders with the triple camera array in its Pixel 9 Pro, while the OnePlus 12 offers outstanding performance at a more affordable price. Then there’s the iPhone 16 Pro, with its 5x telephoto camera, which was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

Read more