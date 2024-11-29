Samsung accidentally revealed a bunch of One UI 7 details. Here they are

We have closely followed the development of One UI 7, Samsung’s Android 15-based operating system that’s due to launch in January. While there have been quite a few leaks, Samsung hasn’t officially provided many details — until now. Samsung’s Spanish website spilled roughly half a gallon of tea about One UI 7 and all the changes it will bring to your user experience.

The information was first spotted by @chunvn8888 on X. The user attached a screenshot from the Samsung website, which we then fed through Google Translate to double-check our understanding.

In English, the screen says, “Introducing One UI 7, with more sophisticated and intuitive icons, a smart notification control center, a new lock screen with a quick view of your ongoing activities, and much more. Upgrade to one UI 7 and explore every detail.”

That said, the details might have gone live sooner than Samsung intended. Attempting to follow the shared link takes you back to the main Samsung page; the One UI 7 hub page looks like it’s been deactivated for the moment, but we discovered quite a bit before it went away.

One UI 7 would seem to focus heavily on AI capabilities, not that it comes as much of a surprise. The page also spoke of Circle to Search, Live Translate, and AI zoom, according to Android Authority. Those features are already present in earlier versions of One UI, so it isn’t clear whether they’re receiving an upgrade or if there will be a new aspect to their functionality.

The Sketch to Image feature is expanding its capabilities. The fine print mentioned that a Samsung account will be required, and that users can work with images as large as 12MP. However, any edits will add a visible watermark to the image to indicate it’s been generated with AI. There will also be broader child safety controls for the Galaxy Store.

One conspicuously absent key detail is a launch date. Samsung didn’t provide any details regarding the rollout of One UI 7, so we have no more idea than we did before on when exactly it might land on your device — but the existence of a webpage for it implies that it’s just around the corner.