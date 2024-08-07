 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung may have indefinitely delayed its Android 15 update

By
Android 15 logo on a Google Pixel 8.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

We have bad news for those who were eagerly anticipating Samsung’s Android 15 update and One UI 7 Beta — it’s been indefinitely delayed. The news comes from noted leakers IceUniverse and Chun Bhai, who posted that “there are still no plans to launch it in the near future.” Chun Bhai additionally said the update is “delayed indefinitely.”

Apparently, Samsung is having a lot of issues getting the update up and running despite a number of leaks that have shown an exciting new array of visual changes and features, including a redesigned camera interface, a variety of new skins, and a feature inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island. This news follows an earlier delay toward the end of July when Samsung delayed the release of the Android 15 beta because it decided to focus on the public release of One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy S24 series.

Recommended Videos

The latest situation of One UI 7 Beta: There are still no plans to launch it in the near future.

&mdash; ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 5, 2024

The cause of the delay isn’t clear. 9to5Google points out that there have been passing mentions of bugs and issues with the update, but the main issue seems to be the delayed rollout of One UI 6.1.1, which has pushed everything back. Currently, it’s unlikely the Android 15 update could even be ready to launch in August.

Has been delayed indefinitely last week

&mdash; Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) August 5, 2024

The good news for Samsung is that it’s not alone in the update delays. Google has also delayed the rollout of Android 15, with the upcoming Pixel 9 series of devices rumored to launch with Android 14. The most recent August patch also went out based on Android 14, so we’re unlikely to see Android 15 from Google until September at the earliest, which means likely even later for Samsung.

Currently, there’s no word on how long this delay will be or any concrete information on when to expect it. The first indication that it’s likely to come soon will be when the Android patches that start going out are based on Android 15 rather than Android 14.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
The Google Play app on your Android phone is getting a huge update
Google Play on the Oppo Find N2.

The Google Play app on your Android phone is about to get its biggest update in a long time. The announcements came earlier today, with Google saying its end goal is to transform the user experience on the Google Play app, to turn it into more than just a place to download apps.

To do this, Google is implementing various changes and new features, including curated spaces, the ability to list specific interests when searching for new apps and games, and new privacy and app recommendation controls. Let's dive into some of them.

Read more
One of this year’s most promising smartphones may have been delayed
A person holding the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra.

Fans of the Huawei Mate 60 may have to wait much longer before getting their hands on the Mate 70. According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Huawei has delayed the launch of the Mate 70 series due to issues with getting its in-house processor working with its new platform process. Both adaptations are delayed, so the current release schedule is being pushed to the mid-to-late fourth quarter, so likely sometime in November or December.

The text is translated from Chinese, so it’s a little hard to parse, but to give you some context, Huawei launched the Mate 60 Pro with a 7nm 5G-capable Kirin 9000s chipset, along with SK Hynix RAM. This was a surprise because some of the components included in the device shouldn’t have been available to Huawei to use due to sanctions. It’s not clear how Huawei got around this problem at the time, but what we do know is that the Huawei Mate 70 should come running a more powerful Kirin 9100 chipset.

Read more
Here’s when you can expect One UI 7 to arrive on your Samsung phone
The Samsung Galaxy S21 next to the Samsung Galaxy S24.

The release of Google's Android 15 is getting closer, so Samsung is understandably also nearing the release of One UI 7 for its mobile devices. According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, beta testing for One UI 7 could start in just a few days. They explain that testing will commence before the end of July or in early August.

As noted by Android Police, once everything is in order with One UI 7, Samsung is expected to announce its features and make the firmware available for its Galaxy S24 series smartphones in the U.S. and South Korea. Subsequent beta releases will likely be available in other regions a few weeks later.

Read more