Samsung may have indefinitely delayed its Android 15 update

We have bad news for those who were eagerly anticipating Samsung’s Android 15 update and One UI 7 Beta — it’s been indefinitely delayed. The news comes from noted leakers IceUniverse and Chun Bhai, who posted that “there are still no plans to launch it in the near future.” Chun Bhai additionally said the update is “delayed indefinitely.”

Apparently, Samsung is having a lot of issues getting the update up and running despite a number of leaks that have shown an exciting new array of visual changes and features, including a redesigned camera interface, a variety of new skins, and a feature inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island. This news follows an earlier delay toward the end of July when Samsung delayed the release of the Android 15 beta because it decided to focus on the public release of One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy S24 series.

The latest situation of One UI 7 Beta: There are still no plans to launch it in the near future. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 5, 2024

The cause of the delay isn’t clear. 9to5Google points out that there have been passing mentions of bugs and issues with the update, but the main issue seems to be the delayed rollout of One UI 6.1.1, which has pushed everything back. Currently, it’s unlikely the Android 15 update could even be ready to launch in August.

Has been delayed indefinitely last week — Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) August 5, 2024

The good news for Samsung is that it’s not alone in the update delays. Google has also delayed the rollout of Android 15, with the upcoming Pixel 9 series of devices rumored to launch with Android 14. The most recent August patch also went out based on Android 14, so we’re unlikely to see Android 15 from Google until September at the earliest, which means likely even later for Samsung.

Currently, there’s no word on how long this delay will be or any concrete information on when to expect it. The first indication that it’s likely to come soon will be when the Android patches that start going out are based on Android 15 rather than Android 14.