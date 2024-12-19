 Skip to main content
Samsung brings a Squid Game season 2 surprise to the Galaxy Store

By
A promotional image for the launch of the Netflix app in the Samsung Galaxy Store.
Samsung

Samsung is working hard to attract Galaxy device owners to visit and download apps from the Galaxy Store, its own pre-installed app store, which rivals Google’s Play Store and is pre-installed on all certified Android phones. To do this, Samsung has announced the arrival of Netflix and an exclusive incentive to download it — a special Samsung-only look at the forthcoming Squid Game season 2 Netflix series.

Download the streaming app from the Galaxy Store, and an “exclusive, never-before-seen clip” from Squid Game season 2 will be yours, which is said to provide a “darker, twisted look into the storyline for the upcoming season, and is only available on the Galaxy Store.” You’ll have to be quick to see it, though, as the clip expires on December 26, when Squid Game season 2 premiers on Netflix.

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll be able to find the new Squid Game: Unleashed mobile game in the Galaxy Store, too. Despite being a Netflix Game title, Squid Game: Unleashed will be available to everyone, regardless of whether you have a paid Netflix subscription. It’s another high-profile title for Netflix Games, following the release of Monument Valley 3, as the company works to bring more people to its gaming service.

Further bolstering its entertainment app lineup, the streaming app Peacock is now available in the Galaxy Store, complete with a special promotion for three months of access to Peacock Premium for new subscribers at no additional cost until June 4, 2025. Finally, Spotify is also now yours to download from the Galaxy Store. Netflix will be available from the Galaxy App Store starting December 17, 2024.

The Galaxy Store has been pre-installed on all Samsung Galaxy mobile devices since 2019, when it consolidated other apps, including Galaxy Apps and Galaxy Themes stores. In addition to many apps also found in the Google Play Store, the Galaxy Store is home to various exclusive Samsung apps, including the Expert RAW camera app, the full version of Good Lock, and Adobe Lightroom for Samsung.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
