Samsung clarifies that there is no ‘Microsoft Edition’ Galaxy S8

Shortly after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, there was some interesting news regarding a possible “Microsoft Edition” of the phones. It turned out that the announcement was little more than a promotional campaign to get people to buy the phones from Microsoft stores. Basically, those who bought the phone from Microsoft stores got access to some of Microsoft’s productivity software once the phones are connected to a Wi-Fi network.

“A Microsoft customization is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi,” a spokesperson said at the time of the phone’s launch. “This customization ensures customers a best-in-class productivity experience with Microsoft applications such as Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook and more.”

Given that plenty of people enjoy Microsoft’s various productivity software, there was nothing really wrong with this move. The phones bought from Microsoft were identical to those bought anywhere else and Microsoft’s software could be uninstalled if it wasn’t wanted.

The amusing bit of news comes half a year later courtesy of Windows Central’s Al Sacco. He reports that he was recently contacted by Samsung regarding his original story on the Microsoft-branded S8. Samsung, apparently late to the game, has decided that it wishes to clarify that there are no “Microsoft Edition” S8s.

“Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note8 devices are available in the Microsoft online and retail stores with a unique Microsoft experience which ensures their customers, particularly small-to-midsize business owners and entrepreneurs, a best-in-class productivity experience,” a Samsung representative told Windows Central. “There is not a ‘Microsoft Edition’ brand of any Samsung Galaxy products.”

We’re not really sure what Samsung was hoping to accomplish with this late announcement. If the company was concerned about potential brand confusion, then it would have made more sense to make this announcement near the device’s launch. At this point, it’s too late really do anything and serves to confuse the issue more than anything else. Most people have likely forgotten that the “Microsoft Edition” S8s were once a topic of discussion until Samsung made this announcement.