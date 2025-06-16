 Skip to main content
Samsung reveals upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 features as it looks to improve your health

Here are four new features coming to the next Galaxy Watch

By
A person wearing the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 using apps.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’ve been looking forward to the follow-up of the Galaxy Watch 7 then good news, as Samsung has revealed some of the new features coming to its next generation smartwatch.

Expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, the South Korean firm has published a post on its site detailing new features for “the upcoming Galaxy Watch”.

The new features are geared towards improving “sleep, heart health, fitness, and nutrition”, so let’s take a look at what the next Galaxy Watch will be packing.

Bedtime guidance

Bedtime Guidance screens from One UI 8 Watch
Samsung

Samsung is improving its sleep tracking with new tools which will suggest the best time for you to go to bed based on your lifestyle. Your watch will also send your reminders to encourage to you follow the optimal routine for your bedtime.

Vascular Load

Vascular Load screens from One UI 8 Watch
Samsung

The new Galaxy Watch will measure your vascular load – the stress on your vascular system – while you’re sleeping.

Being able to track the stress on your system while asleep with allow your Galaxy Watch to monitor heart health. When asleep, stress on your vascular system should decrease as your body rests, but if it doesn’t it could be a sign you need to see a medical professional.

Samsung says this data can be analyzed alongside other metrics collected by the watch, to help create and maintain positive habits for a healthier lifestyle.

Running Coach

Running Coach screens from One UI 8 Watch
Samsung

The new Running Coach feature sounds a little bit like Apple’s Workout Buddy it announced for watchOS 26 at WWDC 2025 just last week.

Samsung’s implementation, as the name suggests, is focused on running (where as Apple’s version covers a wider set of workouts). It’ll provide you with encouragement and motivation to get running and hit your goals,

To get started, you’ll need to go for a 12 minute run wearing your Galaxy Watch. From that short session, the system will give you a running level between one and 10.

From there, Samsung says your watch will be able to deliver detailed training plans – such as training for a 5K, 10K, half marathon or full marathon. You’ll be set a series of challenges to help hit your end goal, unlocking the next challenge on the competition of the previous one.

Running Coach will be able to provide your with intense, yet injury-preventive training, which could be a great feature of beginners.

Antioxidant Index

Antioxidant Index screens from One UI 8 Watch
Samsung

And finally, the last new feature in Samsung’s teaser announcement is Antioxidant Index.

The new Galaxy Watch will be able to measure carotenoids (antioxidants found in green and orange vegetables and fruits) in your skin, using a light-activated BioActive sensor.

Antioxidants can help promote healthy aging, as they neutralize harmful ‘free radicals’ which can build up from specific lifestyle choices, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, sun bathing and a lack of sleep.

By being able to monitor your antioxidant levels, you’ll be able to make changes to your lifestyle to improve or maintain your index reading.

Will my current Galaxy Watch get the new features?

Looking at the small print of Samsung’s post, it all depends on which Galaxy Watch you own. If you have the high-end Galaxy Watch Ultra it looks like you’ll be treated to all the new features, while Galaxy Watch 7 users will get access to the Running Coach.

You’ll need the “later released Galaxy Watch Series”, or the Galaxy Watch Ultra, if you want to take advantage of the Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index features.

For existing Watch owners, supported new features will arrive via the One UI 8 Watch software update.

When will the Galaxy Watch 8 launch?

Reports currently suggest the Galaxy Watch 8 will be revealed alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, with rumors pointing towards a possible July launch event.

This would make sense, as the Z Fold 6, Flip 6 and Galaxy Watch 7 were launching on July 10, 2024, and we regularly see manufacturers repeat annual launch cycles.

Samsung has already been teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and with the Galaxy Watch 8 teasers now appearing, all signs point to an imminent launch.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
