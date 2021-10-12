  1. Mobile

Samsung aims to double its Exynos shipments ahead of Galaxy S22 launch

By

Samsung and AMD are joining hands to work on Samsung’s new Exynos processor, which will support RDNA2 graphics — AMD’s latest graphics architecture coming to mobile devices for the first time. The new processor is rumored to be included on the future Galaxy S22, though many of those details are still up in the air. AMD gave an overview of the features and revealed that its RDNA2 will include ray tracing and variable-rate shading, allowing it to offer higher-fidelity graphics and improved power efficiency.

The latest development comes from Korea IT News and also reveals that Samsung is aiming to increase Exynos installs to 50% to 60% in Galaxy smartphones compared to the current 20%.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks online via renders.
OnLeaks

Galaxy S22 sales combined with other Galaxy smartphone sales numbers are forecasted to double the shipments of Samsung’s upcoming Exynos chipset (depending on the region). Reportedly, the company is “significantly” increasing the proportion of Exynos between the IM division, which is in charge of the smartphone business, and the DS division, to which the System LSI Division belongs.

Amid the deepening semiconductor shortage, Samsung plans to expand Exynos processor installs in midrange to low-end smartphones Historically, Samsung Exynos processors have been criticized for offering relatively weaker GPU performance, leading to throttling.

The AMD partnership may help Samsung better its gaming and graphics performance in the next flagship Exynos chipset, and potentially also see it power some of the upcoming Samsung laptops. It may be introduced alongside the Galaxy S22 series in early 2022. We should have a better idea in the coming months about what the S22 will boast in terms of hardware.

Editors' Recommendations

OnePlus 9RT: Everything you need to know

OnePlus 9RT leaked in silver color option showing the camera module of the smartphone.

Netgear’s $1,500 Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6E router promises double the speed

netgear quad band orbi wi fi 6e mesh rbke960 three tcm148 129985

2022 BMW i4 first drive review: The real deal

2022 BMW i4 M50

Get 15% off everything at NutriBullet with this coupon code!

Magic Bullet Air Fryer in Kitchen

Best Buy is practically handing out massive TVs during this SURPRISE SALE

The 65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, front view.

Best cheap wireless keyboard deals for October 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

The best phones for 2021

iPhone 13 Pro style shot.

Best cheap Mac Mini deals for October 2021

Apple Mac Mini 2018

The best Apple Watch bands and straps for 2021

apple watch nomad modern strap 40mm.

Everything we know about Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy video game poster.

The best mesh Wi-Fi systems for 2021

modem vs. router

Apple didn’t build USB-C into the iPhone, so this guy did instead

apple iphone usb c mod charging

Turn your dorm room into a cozy den with this electric fireplace deal

Turbro TS20 Electric Fireplace on White Background