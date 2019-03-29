Digital Trends
Mobile

Samsung may already planning a completely different foldable device

Mark Jansen
By

The Samsung Galaxy Fold hasn’t hit shops yet — heck, barely anyone has had the chance to hold it yet — but Samsung may already be making plans for its next big foldable device, according to an approved patent design.

samsung foldable tablet news opvouwbaar model 770x791
Credit: LetsGoDigital

“Big” is the operative term here. If the patent imagery is correct, this could potentially be an absolutely enormous device which apparently folds out into a screen roughly the size of a tablet. The design seems to be on similar lines to the Xiaomi foldable phone we saw a few months back, with two “wings” that unfold from underneath the main screen to form an even larger screen. The main difference here is that the main screen — which seems to have an almost square aspect ratio — would already be huge even before being unfolded.

Also interesting is the addition of a central strut that sits between the two wing-screens when folded. Due to the additional thickness underneath these screens, it’s likely this central strut has been added to offer additional support for the main screen. It’s also interesting to note that additional thickness beneath the wing-screens themselves. It’s more than likely that these areas would be where the phone’s main components would be located. LetsGoDigital created renders of a finished device, and we’ve added some of these below so you can see what a final device might look like.

Some have pointed out that ports and similar features are lacking from the patent drawings, which is at odds with Samsung’s usual approach to patent imagery. This could mean that Samsung is looking to ditch ports entirely and rely on wireless charging and similar tech. However, we think it’s far more likely Samsung chose to leave out definite details on a device that’s clearly at the start of being envisioned.

Because this is a patent, there are few details on what we can expect in terms of specs, but you can probably expect such a device to sport high-end components and a high-end price.

However, you have to ask yourself what this device would actually be for. The entire point of a folding smartphone is being able to have a small, portable device that can be opened up into a larger screen when required. If your device already has a large and unwieldy screen, there’s little advantage to having an even larger screen, especially when that folding tech could lead to hardware issues and an inflated price. It’s likely this is a purely theoretical device. At least, for now.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best wireless phone chargers for your iPhone or Android
moto g7 power review feat
Product Review

If price and battery are top of mind, then the Moto G7 Power is the phone to get

The middle child in Motorola’s G7 range, the Moto G7 Power boasts a big battery, strong performance, and a large display, but it has weaknesses, too. Could this be the budget phone to get? Find out in our review.
Posted By Simon Hill
best laptops under $500
Computing

Get a great laptop for less with these fantastic options under $500

Just because a laptop is affordable doesn't mean it's bad. In fact, the best laptops uner $500 offer some of the best value for money and some even outstrip the pricier competition. These are our favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Amazon smartwatch sale drops prices on Samsung Gear S3 and Apple Watches

Amazon is dropping substantial discounts on smartwatches as we head into the weekend. The ever-popular Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 are at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
gmail for ios finally gets handy customizable swipe actions
Mobile

Gmail for iOS finally gets handy customizable swipe actions

Nine months after it landed on Gmail for Android, Google is finally bringing its improved swipe feature to iOS. In a nutshell, it adds a bunch of new options for the fast management of messages in Gmail.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ipad air 2019 news range of apps
Mobile

The 2019 iPad Air is now available to purchase in stores for $499

The iPad Air is the less serious cousin to Apple's iPad Pro range, and it's the perfect addition to your coffee table. But it's no less powerful. Here's everything you need to know about the iPad Air.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple ipad mini 5 news
Mobile

You can now get the iPad Mini both online and in stores

Apple has finally revealed the iPad Mini. With all-new and upgraded specs, support for the Apple Pencil, and a fantastically inclusive price, here's everything you need to know about the iPad Mini.
Posted By Mark Jansen
lg g8 thinq vs v50 review 19
Mobile

The LG G8 ThinQ is available for pre-order starting April 1, releases April 11

At Mobile World Congress 2019, LG finally took the wraps off of the LG G8 ThinQ, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone. The device features an edge-to-edge display, upgraded specs, and what LG calls the Z Camera.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Best fast phone chargers
Mobile

Why wait? The best fast chargers are like electric fire hoses for your phone

Battery anxiety is still a reality for many smartphone owners, but there have been some advances in charging speed and in technology that enables chargers to be more compact. We tried out several options to find the best fast chargers.
Posted By Simon Hill
Huawei P30 Pro
Mobile

Huawei P30 Pro vs. Google Pixel 3 XL: Which camera powerhouse reigns supreme?

The Huawei P30 Pro is the Chinese company's latest and greatest flagship phone. The device boasts incredible performance and some very high-end camera tech. But can it beat out the Google Pixel 3 XL? We put them head-to-head to find out.
Posted By Christian de Looper
could ecg functionality in the new apple watch save lives series4 4
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Mobile

Apple’s iPad lineup is confusing. We'll break it all down for you

Trying to decide which iPad is right for you is a chore. What generation is the latest iPad? Which ones have been updated and which ones are collecting dust? Check out our iPad guide and we’ll break it down.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Chris DeGraw
Best wireless chargers
Mobile

Declutter your life with our favorite wireless chargers for Android and iPhones

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

Leaked render suggests 2019 iPhone will have a triple-lens camera

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
How to record the screen on an Android device
Mobile

More than a screenshot: How to record the screen on an Android device

If you've ever want to record video of your Android screen, there are plenty of apps that can help. Here's an easy guide on how to record the screen on an Android device with the right settings and apps.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Tyler Lacoma