Cheap 5G phone: Samsung Galaxy A53 just had its price slashed

Andrew Morrisey
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's home screen.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

There are a lot of great Samsung Galaxy phones on the market right now, and so many options not only make for a great opportunity to get a new phone, but also for a great opportunity to get a deal. Right now this opportunity exists for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, a must-buy of a smartphone at any price, and which today you can grab for just $349 at Amazon. This deal makes for a savings of more than $100 from the phone’s regular price of $450, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

When it comes to Samsung’s Galaxy smartphone lineup, you can go large with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can go clever with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, or you can go with the phone that offers a little bit of everything in the Samsung Galaxy A53. We think this phone is a must-buy even though it’s been around for a little while now. It’s a good phone for both normal users and content creators. The camera system is made for the everyday user but offers specs higher end users will like. It includes image stabilization technology and the performance capabilities you’ll need if you’re regularly snapping photos and posting them to social media.

The Galaxy A53 smartphone also offers 5G connectivity, which will have you streaming your favorite content from just about anywhere. Upload and download speeds will also be faster, ensuring your social media posts, text messages and emails quickly get where they’re going. The Infinite Display is something for everyone. It makes interacting with the phone an immersive experience, and the color clarity will be appreciated when you’re taking in movies. Like all of the best phones, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has a long lasting battery, and it likely may be the best value in Samsung’s Galaxy smartphone lineup.

You aren’t likely to find significant discounts on most of the Samsung Galaxy smartphone lineup, but today you can get the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for just $349. This is a savings of more than $100 from its regular price of $450, and free shipping is included.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

Today’s best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra deals
Samsung Galaxy S23 showing Instagram feed

Our favorite phone deals are the ones that feature high-end phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 range. Over at Amazon, there are some deep price cuts on the entire range. Right now, you can save up to $200 on select models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range without even having to worry about trading anything in. Keen to know more or not sure which one to buy? We're here to help.
Samsung Galaxy S23 -- $700, was $800

The standard Samsung Galaxy S23 is widely considered to be one of the best Android phones for everyone. It has a super fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor specially designed to be optimized for use with the Samsung Galaxy range. Such performance is particularly impressive when gaming or multitasking. It also has a fantastic camera with a 50MP lens with optical image stabilization and f/1.8 aperture. There's also a 12MP ultrawide camera along with a 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP selfie camera. It takes great pictures that are vibrant and punchy. An adaptive display that adjusts according to your needs and lighting situation rounds off the highlights of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 just got its biggest discount since Black Friday
Opening an app in split screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Over at Amazon, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable phone for $1,400 instead of $1,800. One of the better phone deals around, it doesn't quite go as low as the Black Friday best of $1,370 but $30 isn't much to quibble over when you're already saving $400 on a stylish and unique-looking phone. We can't see it staying this price for very long given how rare such a deep discount occurs, but let's take a quick look at why it's such an appealing device.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

This trick gets you a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $400
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra lying on a bench with the display turned on.

If you've been looking up phone deals and you know the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the one you want, you're going to like what we've spotted. With the right trade-in, you can get a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $400 when you buy direct from Samsung. The amount varies depending on the cellular provider you choose as well as the phone you're trading in, but it's an awesome deal. The biggest highlight is for those that go with Verizon or AT&T as you can get up to to $800 in bill credit, with $750 to be saved on the unlocked model via instant trade-in credit. Keen to know more? Here's what to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones out there, easily topping our list of the best Android phones. On the surface, it looks a lot like the previous S22 model but that's a good thing given its robustness. It has Samsung's latest Armor Aluminum chassis with an IP68 water resistance rating so it can handle your busy life.

