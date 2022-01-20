Latest Samsung Galaxy A53 leaks point toward imminent launch

Samsung’s upcoming midrange Galaxy A53 has been part of the rumor mills for quite some time now. Now today, Indian tech blog 91Mobiles posted what it claims are the first live images of the Samsung Galaxy A53. The photos corroborate what we already knew about the design, and the device appears to get a quad rear camera array, quite similar to the one we saw on its predecessor.

In November 2021, we reported about the device getting a significant upgrade in the looks department over its predecessor — the Galaxy A52. A month later, reports emerged about the phone probably coming in separate Snapdragon and Exynos variants. Today, we have come across additional information surrounding the A53 that seems to indicate the launch of this device is just around the corner.

Specs revealed

In a separate leak, folks at MySmartPrice managed to find references to the Galaxy A53 on Chinese certification platform 3C. On the website, the Galaxy A53 is referred to by its internal code name, SM-A5360. In the past, we already reported about the existence of three distinct variants of the Galaxy A53 bearing model numbers SM-A536U, SM-A536B, and SM-A536E — the SM-A5360 is now the latest addition. The 3C listing also indicates the likelihood of Samsung shipping the phone with a 15-watt charger even though the device is rumored to support 25W fast charging.

After the phone appeared on another certification platform called TENAA, it’s likely that the Galaxy A53 is getting a 6.46-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with an under-display fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch notch at the top. The listing also indicated 128GB and 256GB storage options with support for up to 8GB of RAM. The 2022 upgrade could also see the Galaxy A53 get a slight bump in battery capacity. Unlike the 4,500mAh battery on the A52, its successor is likely to get a 4,860 mAh battery, which Samsung will market as 5,000mAh by rounding up.

When launched, the Galaxy A53 will become the first phone to use the Exynos 1200 chipset — which Samsung could announce in the next few weeks. This variant is to be sold in South and Southeast Asian countries. The U.S.-bound variant of the Galaxy A53 is expected to use a Qualcomm system on a chip. While we do not know when Samsung intends to launch the Galaxy A53, there is a good chance that the phone will make its debut in Asia before the Galaxy S22 launch.

