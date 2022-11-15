 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy A54 gets a much-needed design refresh in new renders

Michael Allison
By

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 has leaked via the folks at 91Mobiles in partnership with the reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @OnLeaks. These renders reveal a device that joins the Galaxy S22 Ultra in ditching the camera island that typically sits on the rear. Samsung is also expected to ship the upcoming Galaxy S23 with that same design The company is set to launch both phones in early 2023.

The Galaxy A54 looks like a very Samsung-y affair. It has a clean design with a triple camera layout at the rear and a single-hole punch design at the front. While most of this design looks a lot like what we’ve gotten from it in the past, there’s one change that sets it apart. Like the S22 Ultra and the S23, Samsung is apparently dropping the now ubiquitous camera island for lenses that blend into the rear of the phone.

An alleged render of a 2023 Samsung Galaxy A54 phone.
91Mobiles / @OnLeaks

Camera islands have been used on smartphones since the iPhone 11-series made them popular, and it’s only recently that Android makers have started breaking out of that box to try new and interesting things. While the likes of Google, Huawei, and Oppo are fine with making it as outlandish and stand-out as possible, Samsung’s attempt at differentiation appears to be making it as subtle as possible.

After all, Samsung’s Galaxy Z and S-series may be its flagships, but the company’s A-Series finds a home in many more pockets. The Galaxy A12 was even found to be the bestselling Android phone in 2021 as a combination of Samsung’s smart marketing as well as its price.

Based on past patterns, the Galaxy A54 should retail at around $450 before carrier rebates. At that price point, little things like a more premium design and multiple cameras can only help it. It’s not clear what chipset the phone will be powered by, but one can expect the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or something around that price range for the price. The A54, as with other A-Series phones, should also be good for four years of use with frequent updates.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
It’s hard to choose a winner in our Pixel 7 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro camera test
The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro camera modules.
OnePlus 11: specs, price, release date, and all the rumors we know
Hasseblad branding on alleged OnePlus 11 Pro
Apple slashes trade-in values for its iPhones and more
apple iphone xr review xxl
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
MediaTek’s T800 chipset will bring ultrafast 5G to more devices than ever
MediaTek Processor
Meet the Frankenwatch, an Apple Watch Ultra alternative you can make for $352
Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.
Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which music streaming service is the best?
Spotify
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Someone holding the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
iPhone 14 satellite connectivity: how it works, what it costs, and more
Person holding iPhone 14 searching for Emergency SOS satellite.
Fitbit Versa 4 just got its first big price cut — save $80 right now
Fall 22 Fitbit lineup inlcuding Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3.
Which iPad tablets are compatible with iPadOS 16?
An iPad using Stage Manager in iPadOS 16.
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Best Buy logo on a building.