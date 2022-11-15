Samsung’s Galaxy A54 has leaked via the folks at 91Mobiles in partnership with the reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @OnLeaks. These renders reveal a device that joins the Galaxy S22 Ultra in ditching the camera island that typically sits on the rear. Samsung is also expected to ship the upcoming Galaxy S23 with that same design The company is set to launch both phones in early 2023.

The Galaxy A54 looks like a very Samsung-y affair. It has a clean design with a triple camera layout at the rear and a single-hole punch design at the front. While most of this design looks a lot like what we’ve gotten from it in the past, there’s one change that sets it apart. Like the S22 Ultra and the S23, Samsung is apparently dropping the now ubiquitous camera island for lenses that blend into the rear of the phone.

Camera islands have been used on smartphones since the iPhone 11-series made them popular, and it’s only recently that Android makers have started breaking out of that box to try new and interesting things. While the likes of Google, Huawei, and Oppo are fine with making it as outlandish and stand-out as possible, Samsung’s attempt at differentiation appears to be making it as subtle as possible.

After all, Samsung’s Galaxy Z and S-series may be its flagships, but the company’s A-Series finds a home in many more pockets. The Galaxy A12 was even found to be the bestselling Android phone in 2021 as a combination of Samsung’s smart marketing as well as its price.

Based on past patterns, the Galaxy A54 should retail at around $450 before carrier rebates. At that price point, little things like a more premium design and multiple cameras can only help it. It’s not clear what chipset the phone will be powered by, but one can expect the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or something around that price range for the price. The A54, as with other A-Series phones, should also be good for four years of use with frequent updates.

